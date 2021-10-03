 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,900

  • Updated
QUITE AND PEACEFUL LIVING; SPACIOUS WELL MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED NEAR HUNGRY MOTHER PARK. THIS HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOM , MASTER SUITE HAS A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. 2 FULL BATHROOM, OPEN FLOORPAN, LARGE KITCHEN, DINING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. SIT ON THE PORCH AND LISTEN TO THE BIRDS SING.

