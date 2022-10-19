Local vendors to take part in arts, crafts fair at E&H

Buyers can take advantage of early holiday shopping when more than 50 vendors exhibit their wares at the 37th annual Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29 at Emory & Henry College.

According to organizers, the dates coincide with the college’s last home football game of the season.

The fair, free of charge and open to the public, will be held in the Mason Fellowship Hall in Memorial Chapel on the Emory & Henry campus. Early birds can attend a preview sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, that requires an admission fee of $3.

Attic Treasures, a sale of gently-used household items, also will take place during fair hours.

The Arts & Crafts Fair is sponsored by the College-Community Club. Proceeds from the fair are used for a scholarship award given to an E&H first-year student from Patrick Henry High School, upkeep of the historic Tobias Smyth House, and other special projects on campus.

Handcrafted by artisans, items at the fair will include baked goods, home decor, clothing, holiday ornaments and decorations, photography, pottery, fabric and quilting, spirit items, candles, jewelry, woodworking, toys and wool items.

Candy Whitt of Marion, Virginia, hand paints as many as 400 designs on wooden and glass ornaments. Whitt also will have for sale a child’s wooden desk she has decorated with Emory & Henry College colors and logo.

Another local favorite at the event is Whitney Copenhaver who sells photography gift items. She will bring 2023 Emory & Henry College calendars, drink coasters, magnets, postcards, note cards, prints and bookmarks, all of which display her photography of Southwest Virginia.

Other regular vendors are Kathy McKinney and Carla McKinney, who make felted wool animal ornaments, Tina Goodpasture who creates primitive crafts, and Mike Wilson who has painted a series of Virginia Creeper Trail scenes.

Membership of the College-Community Club is open to employees of the college, residents of the Washington County, Virginia, community, and others in the area. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the club should send name and address to College-Community Club President, P. O. Box 207, Emory, Virginia 24327.

Memorial Chapel is located off I-81 at Exit 26 on the campus of Emory & Henry College. Handicapped parking is available.