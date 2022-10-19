 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local vendors to take part in arts, crafts fair at E&H

  • 0

Buyers can take advantage of early holiday shopping when more than 50 vendors exhibit their wares at the 37th annual Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29 at Emory & Henry College.

According to organizers, the dates coincide with the college’s last home football game of the season.

The fair, free of charge and open to the public, will be held in the Mason Fellowship Hall in Memorial Chapel on the Emory & Henry campus. Early birds can attend a preview sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, that requires an admission fee of $3.

Attic Treasures, a sale of gently-used household items, also will take place during fair hours.

The Arts & Crafts Fair is sponsored by the College-Community Club. Proceeds from the fair are used for a scholarship award given to an E&H first-year student from Patrick Henry High School, upkeep of the historic Tobias Smyth House, and other special projects on campus.

People are also reading…

Handcrafted by artisans, items at the fair will include baked goods, home decor, clothing, holiday ornaments and decorations, photography, pottery, fabric and quilting, spirit items, candles, jewelry, woodworking, toys and wool items.

Candy Whitt of Marion, Virginia, hand paints as many as 400 designs on wooden and glass ornaments. Whitt also will have for sale a child’s wooden desk she has decorated with Emory & Henry College colors and logo.

Another local favorite at the event is Whitney Copenhaver who sells photography gift items. She will bring 2023 Emory & Henry College calendars, drink coasters, magnets, postcards, note cards, prints and bookmarks, all of which display her photography of Southwest Virginia.

Other regular vendors are Kathy McKinney and Carla McKinney, who make felted wool animal ornaments, Tina Goodpasture who creates primitive crafts, and Mike Wilson who has painted a series of Virginia Creeper Trail scenes.

Membership of the College-Community Club is open to employees of the college, residents of the Washington County, Virginia, community, and others in the area. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the club should send name and address to College-Community Club President, P. O. Box 207, Emory, Virginia 24327. 

Memorial Chapel is located off I-81 at Exit 26 on the campus of Emory & Henry College. Handicapped parking is available.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.