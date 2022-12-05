 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell split

Caroline Cox canned seven treys to finish with 21 points and Brelyn Moore added nine points and 14 rebounds to lead the Indians to a 53-42  non-district road win over the Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the 3-0 Indians.

Fort Chiswell (1-1) was paced by Blair Jackson with 15 points and 10 from Madison Akers.

Rural Retreat 24 13 12 4 — 53

Fort Chiswell 11 14 11 6 — 42

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 8 (Fiscus, Cox 7), Fort Chiswell 7 (Jackson 3, Akers 2, Brown, K. King) JV: Rural Retreat won.

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Logan Selfe scored 16 points as Fort Chiswell earned a win over Wythe County rival Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat (0-2) was led by senior Gatlin Hight’s 16 points.

 Rural Retreat 7 9 9 11 — 36

Fort Chiswell 11 11 17 9 — 48

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Musser, Smelser, Hight), Fort Chiswell 2 (Norris, Selfe).

Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13

Olivia Crigger scored 11 points and Breylyn Moore hauled down 11 rebounds as Rural Retreat rocked Grayson County for a non-district road win.

The Indians (2-0) led 24-2 after one quarter.

George Wythe 49, Patrick Henry 12

McKenzie Tate tallied 16 points – four more than Patrick Henry’s entire team – as the George Wythe Maroons managed a losers bracket win in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Jordan Cannoy added 10 points for GW, which led 18-0 after one quarter and 27-2 at halftime.

Avery Maiden led PH with six points.

George Wythe 68, Virginia High 60

The Maroons fought off a solid fourth-quarter challenge by the Bearcats to advance to the finals with a victory over Virginia High.

Reed Kirtner poured in 26, including a 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, to fend off the Bearcats. Shane Huff contributed 12 points in the win.

Dante Worley scored a game-high 28 points for Virginia High.

George Wythe 35, John Battle 18

Camille Wolfe and Amarrah Carter-Bennett each scored 10 points as George Wythe got the best of John Battle in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

The Maroons closed the first half on a 13-3 run to seize control.

