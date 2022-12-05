Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell split

Caroline Cox canned seven treys to finish with 21 points and Brelyn Moore added nine points and 14 rebounds to lead the Indians to a 53-42 non-district road win over the Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the 3-0 Indians.

Fort Chiswell (1-1) was paced by Blair Jackson with 15 points and 10 from Madison Akers.

Rural Retreat 24 13 12 4 — 53

Fort Chiswell 11 14 11 6 — 42

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 8 (Fiscus, Cox 7), Fort Chiswell 7 (Jackson 3, Akers 2, Brown, K. King) JV: Rural Retreat won.

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Logan Selfe scored 16 points as Fort Chiswell earned a win over Wythe County rival Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat (0-2) was led by senior Gatlin Hight’s 16 points.

Rural Retreat 7 9 9 11 — 36

Fort Chiswell 11 11 17 9 — 48

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Musser, Smelser, Hight), Fort Chiswell 2 (Norris, Selfe).

Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13

Olivia Crigger scored 11 points and Breylyn Moore hauled down 11 rebounds as Rural Retreat rocked Grayson County for a non-district road win.

The Indians (2-0) led 24-2 after one quarter.

George Wythe 49, Patrick Henry 12

McKenzie Tate tallied 16 points – four more than Patrick Henry’s entire team – as the George Wythe Maroons managed a losers bracket win in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Jordan Cannoy added 10 points for GW, which led 18-0 after one quarter and 27-2 at halftime.

Avery Maiden led PH with six points.

George Wythe 68, Virginia High 60

The Maroons fought off a solid fourth-quarter challenge by the Bearcats to advance to the finals with a victory over Virginia High.

Reed Kirtner poured in 26, including a 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, to fend off the Bearcats. Shane Huff contributed 12 points in the win.

Dante Worley scored a game-high 28 points for Virginia High.

George Wythe 35, John Battle 18

Camille Wolfe and Amarrah Carter-Bennett each scored 10 points as George Wythe got the best of John Battle in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

The Maroons closed the first half on a 13-3 run to seize control.