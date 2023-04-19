Under new owners for a little over a year, Holston Hills Golf Course has received TLC under the oversight of two men from whom the Marion course holds a special place that extends back to childhood.

Scott Ferrell and Jeff Little were both 7 years old when they started playing golf at Holston Hills on the same day. These years later, they “have been playing together ever since,” Ferrell declared in a recent email.

The pair did more than play casually. “We won the 2A VA State Championship together while playing for Marion Senior High in 1978,” Ferrell said.

Then, they “both went on to successful golf industry careers.” Little became a PGA member professional. Ferrell continued in the sport as PGA TOUR executive and as global president of Gary Player Design, which offers golf course design in more than 35 countries. Golf has taken Ferrell to more than 80 countries.

Neither man forgot their course where they first played golf.

In 2008, Holston Hills Country Club faced closure as a private entity, but the Town of Marion and the Smyth County Community Foundation stepped in, recognizing the facility as both a recreational asset and a potential asset for economic development. However, the course didn’t gain its footing as a municipal operation and once again faced closure.

Little and Ferrell stepped in.

On January 1, 2021, the partners took ownership of the course.

They worked with a vendor to reopen the shuttered restaurant on premises, brought back member tournaments while retaining public access, and started working on their dream of restoring Holston Hills as a premiere golf course for the community.

Ferrell reflected, “We are not really going to make a lot of money at Holston Hills Golf Course, but rather we want to use our experience to make it better for the community. There is a sense of pride at play.”

To improve the course, he noted, “We undertook a complete bunker renovation, as well as a drainage program to improve several holes where wet areas have existed really since the course was built.”

Soon, he said, earlier this month, “We are also scheduled to resurface the cart paths….”

In their first year-plus of ownership, other improvements include:

A new logo was developed to represent the rebranding of the club;

Successfully re-established as a public golf course with memberships available;

A partnership with the Wooden Pickle was established to restore proper food and beverage service, as well as serviced availability of banquet facilities;

Long-neglected agronomic practices, including fairway aerification, reseeding, and fertilization, were implemented;

Both the pro shop and grill were upgraded with new flooring, paint, and fixtures;

The cart fleet was replaced with new Club Car golf carts;

A major portion of the entry road was paved;

A member tournament series was introduced;

Pro shop merchandise offerings were improved;

Artwork was upgraded throughout clubhouse;

Monthly member updates were published;

New tee markers, pins, and pin flags were installed on the golf course;

A new website and social media program were introduced;

New pool furniture was installed; and.

Dangerous dead trees were removed

“It’s a dream come true,” said Ferrell in a news release. “To come back to the course my dad managed in the 1970s and where Jeff and I were cart boys to now make Holston Hills as competitive and as fun to play as any in the region.”

Their work is being noticed.

“The Town of Marion, and our entire region, is delighted to welcome back Jeff and Scott to Holston Hills,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “We gave it our best as the town, but government can’t run a business. We were placeholders in time until we could find the right guys to take over, and we hit the jackpot with the very best.”

When Golf Magazine ranked the 50 best courses in the Southeast for 2020-2021, Holston Hills placed 28th. Turns out, according to Sports Illustrated, that ranking came from a typo – the rank belonged to Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn., but the publicity didn’t hurt at all and lead to the SI article titled “The Mistaken Identity of Holston Hills,” which does feature the Marion course.

In that article, Ferrell reflected, “I think what we have accomplished in our first year is remarkable. We have a long way to go but the course and its offerings compared to a year ago is like night and day.”

Holston Hills Golf Course can be found at 1000 Country Club Road in Marion. The Par 72 course stretches 6,536 yards from the longest tees, and features a course rating of 70.8 with a slope rating of 126 in blue grass.

Additionally, the clubhouse ballroom is available for rent, and a partnership with the Lifetime Wellness Center provides swimming pool access in the summer.

For additional information or for tee times, call Holston Hills at 276-783-7484 or visit at www.holstonhillsgolf.com.