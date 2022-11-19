Craft & Vendor Fair helps shoppers, communities

Shoppers flocked to the Wytheville Meeting Center Saturday for the Wytheville Woman’s Club’s annual Craft & Vendor Fair. This year the fair featured 72 vendors from around the region selling homemade goods, crocheted items, floral arrangements, wreaths, ornaments, wood working, tumblers, air fresheners, leather goods, lotions and much more. While the fair helped customers prepare for Christmas, the proceeds will help many people. They will go toward the club’s many projects, including the Brock Hughes Medical Center, volunteer fire departments, Blessing Boxes, school hygiene and school supply racks, breast cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness.