Bland County Athletes of the Week

Chance James

Chance James

Chance finished last week with 34 points after he hit 13 of 31 shots from the floor, including a trey, while adding seven of 10 free throws in two wins. He was also credited with a total of 10 assists, seven rebounds, and six steals for the 11-4 Bears.

Lexi Sandlin

Lexi is chosen for the first time after she play in three games last week. She finished with week with nine points as she hit four of 19 shots from the floor along with one free throw. She also had 18 rebounds to her credit along with six steals, and one assist.

