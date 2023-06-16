Tax increases were on the table again for Wytheville, this time with a slightly different result.

Council voted to halve the tax hike that had previously passed on a majority but not supermajority vote.

Earlier, town officials had voted 3-2 to increase property taxes by 3 cents from 18 ½ cents per $100 of assessed value to 21 ½ cents per $100 assessed value.

However, after the vote, the town learned that Virginia law says that town’s can only impose a new tax by a two-thirds vote, which would require four “yeses” from the Wytheville panel.

Taking up the 3-cent increase again on June 12, council member Holly Atkins, who was one of the two dissenting votes on the increase previously, floated the idea of going with a 1 1/2 –cent per $100 of assessed value.

Council member Candice Johnson balked at any rate hike, asking why a lodging tax wasn’t on the table any more.

“I’m standing with the people,” Johnson said, saying that a lodging tax increase would give residents some breathing room following the last re-assessment of property values.

Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor said that the town has a hole in its budget.

“We have been using reserves,” she said, adding that if the town continues down that path “somewhere around 2025” it will have burned through the reserve money.

“Then what do we do?” Taylor asked.

Johnson said that if previous councils had kept raises in line with inflation there might not have been such a big hole in the budget.

Taylor added that COVID created need as well, with Johnson countering that the town got federal funding related to the pandemic. Town Manager Brian Freeman said that the federal funding for COVID doesn’t’ matter “because it will run out too. Operationally we have a hole,” he said, pointing out that a good part of it has been closed. He said the town has begun filling in the hole and that a 1.5-cent hike on property taxes would further help fill it.

Freeman said that budgeting is not a hard and fast rule.

“It’s a spending plan,” he said.

The manager asked that the council get through the next budget reading before bringing back the option for a meals and lodging tax increase, saying it is difficult to present a budget with too many variable.

In the end, council affirmed a 1.5 cent tax hike, voting 4-1 with Johnson casting the dissenting vote.

The tally will increase property taxes from 18 ½ cents per $100 value to 20 cents per $100 assessed value.