Mount Carmel United Methodist Church will celebrate its 176th homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13, welcoming newly appointed pastor, the Rev. Natalie Justice. The worship service will take place at 11 a.m. followed by lunch in the shelter.

Deceased members will be honored during this occasion, including Dixie Bauman, Paul Combs, Imogene Copenhagen, Thelma Foglesong, Don Hayes, Martha Hoots, Jake Scott, John Styron, and Bill Sword. A white rosebud will be placed on the altar for each of those individuals as the church bell is tolled in their memory.

In conjunction with the service, Cameron Greer, the McDonald Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2023, will be presented to the congregation. She will be attending Virginia Tech this fall. The scholarship recipient is chosen based on the student’s academic excellence, good citizenship, and moral integrity.

Justice will lead the 11 a.m. worship service. Her sermon will center on the parable of the Prodigal Son, noting particularly his homecoming celebration.

Justice, an ordained elder in the UMC, has served in the Holston Conference for 11 years, most recently as associate pastor of the Russell County Parish and executive director of Elk Garden School Community Ministry.

Justice is also the host of a YouTube-based video podcast, “Hope Springs Eternal: Positive Conversations about the United Methodist Church.” For the podcast, she has interviewed UMC pastors from across the United States and recently interviewed the U.S. House of Representatives chaplain.

Her grandfather, a Baptist minister, led Justice to Christ and baptized her at the age of 10. At 18, she accepted her call to ministry. She earned a Master of Divinity in pastoral care and counseling from Gardner-Webb School of Divinity with additional studies at Asbury Theological Seminary.

Justice has expressed her excitement to return to the Marion area and is looking “forward to seeing all that God has in store as she serves as the pastor of Mt. Carmel UMC and David Memorial UMC.

The church extends an invitation to former pastors and their families as well as the entire Marion community to the homecoming celebration.