Bland County High School’s 2nd lunch has been chosen for 4-H Club of the Week honors. Officers leading the club are Justin Kidd, president; Logan Creasy, vice president; Lance Burton, secretary; A. J. Kopp, treasurer; Bryce Miller, reporter; Levi Potter, Kenzie Tindall, and Jason Wilburn, pledge leaders.

Members who have perfect attendance for club meetings are Justin Kidd, A.J. Kopp, Ty Maxey, and Jason Wilburn.

A.J. Kopp and Bryce Miller contributed items for the Bland Ministry Service Project.

Outstanding 4-H’ers chosen were Jason Wilburn, Bryce Miller, A.J. Kopp, Lance Burton, and Ty Maxey.

Justin, A.J., Ty, and Bryce are also members of the Bland County 4-H Livestock Club and have competed at several competitions.

Recently, A. J. Kopp, Bryce Miller, and Levi Potter attended the Virginia Tech Women’s basketball game.

Senior 4-H members focus on leadership skills and community service.