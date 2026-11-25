Marion celebrates Marion Senior High students at tree lighting SPorter Nov 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eleven Marion Senior High students will help the town kick off the holiday season.kAm~? %9FCD52J[ s64] b[ |2C:@? H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= |6CCJ |2C:@? 5@H?E@H? @A6? 9@FD6 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ r9C:DE>2D %C66 =:89E:?8 2E E96 E@H? 92==]k^AmkAm“t249 J62C[ H6 H@C< E@ C64@8?:K6 7@=<D >2<:?8 2 5:776C6?46 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[” D2:5 6G6?E @C82?:K6C z6? w62E9[ “2?5 E9:D J62C[ H6’C6 AC@F5 E@ H@C< H:E9 |$w$ AC:?4:A2= wF896D 2?5 96C E62> E@ 9@?@C @FC 2>2K:?8 DEF56?ED 2D E96J 96=A 7=:A E96 DH:E49 E@ =:89E E96 EC66 2?5 @77:4:2==J DE2CE |2C:@?’D r9C:DE>2D 9@=:52JP”k^Am kAm|$w$ !C:?4:A2= sC] z6==: wF896D D2:5[ “x 766= :?4C65:3=J AC@F5 2?5 9@?@C65 E92E @FC DEF56?ED H6C6 49@D6? E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 EC66 =:89E:?8 46C6>@?J] (6 92G6 H@?56C7F= DEF56?ED 2E |$w$[ 2?5 x 2> 6I4:E65 E96J H6C6 2D<65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 6G6?E]”k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years WCCH and Delegate Mitchell look ahead for rural healthcare Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding kAm%96 DEF56?ED H9@ C6AC6D6?E:?8 |$w$ 2C6 D6?:@CD H9@ E@@< A2CE :? 72== DA@CED @C 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 H6C6 2G2:=23=6] %96J 2C6 $A6?46C $92776C[ {2J=2 #@36CED[ tE92? $286[ y24@3 |@@?6J[ qC25J (9:E6[ |256=:?6 y6??:?8D[ r2>6C2? wF=@?[ p33J #232C2[ p?5C6H ~H6?D[ qC6?E %@=36CE[ 2?5 r@=E@? u6C=2?5]k^AmkAm|@?52J 6G6?:?8[ 2E E96 |2C:@? %@H? r@F?4:= >66E:?8[ w62E9 D2:5 E92E |6CCJ |2C:@? H:== 762EFC6 2? 2CC2J @7 24E:G:E:6D 2E 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD6D[ :?4=F5:?8 2 9@E 4@4@2 4C2H=] p4E:G:E:6D 368:? 2E d A]>] 2?5 CF? F?E:= g A]>] H:E9 E96 EC66 =:89E:?8 2E e A]>] $2?E2 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 2E wFCC:42?6 p==6J]k^Am kAm%92E 6G6?E H:== =625 E@ E96 E@H?’D r9C:DE>2D A2C256 @? uC:52J[ s64] c] w2CCJ w@H6 92D 366? E2AA65 2D vC2?5 |2CD92= 7@C E96 A2C256] k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2==J[ E96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 H:== 762EFC6 D6G6C2= r9C:DE>2D\E96>65 AC@8C2>D[ >@G:6D[ 2?5 4@?46CED[ H9:=6 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ |FD6F> :D 762EFC:?8 E96:C 2??F2= r9C:DE>2D %C66 5:DA=2J]k^AmkAmr9C:DE>2D |2C<6ED H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $2EFC52JD E9C@F89 s64] `h]k^AmkAm%@ 86E D@>6 6I6C4:D6 367@C6 2== E96 9@=:52J >62=D[ E96 2??F2= p=32?@ v@33=6C v2==@A H:== @?46 282:? E2<6 A=246 @? %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J] xE’D 9@DE65 3J E96 tC:4 p=32?@ *@FE9 $@446C u@F?52E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children The line at the hot chocolate station was the longest, but fueled by the sweet treat, youngsters were playing games, making ornaments and pean…