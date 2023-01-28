National Farm Machinery show returns for 57th year

While large farm machinery isn’t the norm in our mountains, it is also very true that one of the world’s largest farm machinery shows is within a half-day drive our region. If you’ve visited the National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS), you know it is well worth the time to travel to Louisville, Kentucky.

The NFMS runs from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 18, and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission to the NFMS is free, but parking is $12 for cars and $25 for buses at the Kentucky Exposition Center at 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville.

Once inside the sheer size of the show is evident. The National Farm Machinery Show covers eight interconnected exhibit halls totaling more than 1.2 million square feet of indoor exhibit space and contains more than 900 exhibitor booths. In four days, you can explore the latest farm trends, technology and tools offered by the industry’s best and most trusted brands.

You will see virtually every major line of farming equipment under one roof. Attendees can take advantage of in-depth product comparisons, as well as discover innovative technology, new product launches, alternative energy and solutions to the challenges facing today’s agribusiness professionals.

Frankly, trying to take it all in is all but impossible. I recommend planning to visit the venders you really have an interest in and connecting those dots first. Along the route, you will likely run into all manner of trucks, tractors, tools and toys.

Speaking of toys, you can take a break from the show floor and explore the aisles of the new and expanded Gift & Craft Market in the South Wing Mezzanine of the Kentucky Exposition Center. In the Gift & Craft Market you’ll find unique merchandise for the whole family.

Last year, there were over 50 booths for special gifts, souvenirs for friends, toys and collectibles for the kids and unique accessories for the house.

If you are thinking you’d like to go but haven’t made plans yet to attend, it is likely that all of the hotels within walking distance of the Expo Center are booked. Most vendors and exhibitors book those rooms a year or more in advance.

Still, there are many great options even if you have to drive into and out of Louisville from a neighboring community or county. The interstate system serves the Expo Center well, although traffic in the morning hours just before and just after the opening of the show can be pretty congested.

Besides the static machinery displays, there are 20 free seminars with topics ranging from market strategies to drones and farm technology. The seminars cover some of the most timely topics in farming, including the hottest used equipment market in history, using GPS to help create precision farming and the future of technology, including automation on the farm.

The Championship Tractor Pull sponsored by Syngenta, held in conjunction with the farm show, sold more than 65,000 tickets, including a completely sold-out finale on Saturday evening. Fans flood Freedom Hall for five pulls, where 190 of the world’s top drivers competed for the title of grand champion and a share of more than $300,000 in prizes.

During the day, you can visit the pits and see these tractors up close where you can really get a feel for the amount of work and money that has gone into these massive machines. Even the pulling sleds are marvels. Since the pulls are indoors, exhausts are captured and pumped outside with the exception being the hotrod classes where multi-engine tractors sport 16 or more exhaust pipes.

It’s been a few years since I was at the NFMS personally. With my foot injury, I likely will not be going this year either, but if you get the opportunity to go, take it. You won’t be disappointed!

Upcoming EventsFeb. 10—Last day to wean calves for March VQA Sale.

Feb. 17—Deadline to consign calves to March VQA Sale.

March 21—VQA Sale.

March 27—VQA Steer Take Up.

March 29—VQA Heifer Take Up.

July 11—VQA Sale.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.