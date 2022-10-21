 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilhowie Apple Festival Pet Show winners

  • 0

Chilhowie Apple Festival Pet Show winners

Small Dog

First Place - Lyla Grace - Summer and Austin Price; Second Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Third Place - Leia - Abby Poole; Third Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton.

Medium Dog

First Place - Clover - Shelia Ball; Second Place - Sam - Shelia Ball; Third Place - Daisy - Ava Poe.

Large Dog

First Place -Chewy- Marley Salyer; Second Place - Pyro- Victoria Farmer; Third Place -Nikita - Lee Musser; Third Place - Maggie - Zak Poston.

Puppy Less Than 6 Months

First Place - Piper - Parker Smith.

Chicken

People are also reading…

First Place - Phillis Dillard - Richard Rhudy.

Other (Rat)

First Place - Twix - Abby Poole.

Owner Look Alike

First Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore; Second Place - Abby - Brenda Wells; Third Place -Niko - Shareen Williams.

Costume

Kids

First Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton; First Place - Chewy - Marley Salyer; Second Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore.

Adults

First Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Second Place - Twix - Abby Poole

Pet Tricks

Kids

First Place - Chewy - Marley Salyer; Second Place - Niko - Shareen Williams; Third Place - Daisy - Ava Poe.

Adults

First Place - Clover - Shelia Ball; Second Place - Layla Grace - Summer and Austin Price; Third Place - Smokey - Skyler Griffey.

Most Obedient

First Place - Clover - Shelia Ball; Second Place - Maggie May - Zak Poston; Third Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards.

Most Spots

First Place - Smokey - Skyler Griffey; Second Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Third Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore.

Shortest Ears

First Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore; Second Place - Piper - Parker Smith; Third Place - Niko - Shareen Williams.

Longest Ears

First Place - Daisy - Ava Poe; Second Place - Chewy - Marley Salyer; Third Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards.

Shortest Tail

First Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton; Second Place - Smokey - Skyler Griffey; Third Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore.

Longest Tail

First Place - Piper - Parker Smith; Second Place - Niko - Shareen Williams; Second Place - Daisy - Ava Poe

Third Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore.

Shortest Pet

First Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Second Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore; Third Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore; Third Place - Harley - Ellie Smith.

Tallest Pet

First Place - Niko - Shareen Williams.

Saddest Pet

First Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore; Second Place - Daisy - Ava Poe.

Happiest Pet

First Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.