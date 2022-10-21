Chilhowie Apple Festival Pet Show winners
Small Dog
First Place - Lyla Grace - Summer and Austin Price; Second Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Third Place - Leia - Abby Poole; Third Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton.
Medium Dog
First Place - Clover - Shelia Ball; Second Place - Sam - Shelia Ball; Third Place - Daisy - Ava Poe.
Large Dog
First Place -Chewy- Marley Salyer; Second Place - Pyro- Victoria Farmer; Third Place -Nikita - Lee Musser; Third Place - Maggie - Zak Poston.
Puppy Less Than 6 Months
First Place - Piper - Parker Smith.
Chicken
People are also reading…
First Place - Phillis Dillard - Richard Rhudy.
Other (Rat)
First Place - Twix - Abby Poole.
Owner Look Alike
First Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore; Second Place - Abby - Brenda Wells; Third Place -Niko - Shareen Williams.
Costume
Kids
First Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton; First Place - Chewy - Marley Salyer; Second Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore.
Adults
First Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Second Place - Twix - Abby Poole
Pet Tricks
Kids
First Place - Chewy - Marley Salyer; Second Place - Niko - Shareen Williams; Third Place - Daisy - Ava Poe.
Adults
First Place - Clover - Shelia Ball; Second Place - Layla Grace - Summer and Austin Price; Third Place - Smokey - Skyler Griffey.
Most Obedient
First Place - Clover - Shelia Ball; Second Place - Maggie May - Zak Poston; Third Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards.
Most Spots
First Place - Smokey - Skyler Griffey; Second Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Third Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore.
Shortest Ears
First Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore; Second Place - Piper - Parker Smith; Third Place - Niko - Shareen Williams.
Longest Ears
First Place - Daisy - Ava Poe; Second Place - Chewy - Marley Salyer; Third Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards.
Shortest Tail
First Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton; Second Place - Smokey - Skyler Griffey; Third Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore.
Longest Tail
First Place - Piper - Parker Smith; Second Place - Niko - Shareen Williams; Second Place - Daisy - Ava Poe
Third Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore.
Shortest Pet
First Place - Sparkles - Kaylee Edwards; Second Place - Sandy - Nevaeh Foore; Third Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore; Third Place - Harley - Ellie Smith.
Tallest Pet
First Place - Niko - Shareen Williams.
Saddest Pet
First Place - Abby - Nevaeh Foore; Second Place - Daisy - Ava Poe.
Happiest Pet
First Place - Daisy - Adalee Sexton.