Making tackles was Leyton Fowler’s M.O. during his senior season at George Wythe High School in 2022 and he earned Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year honors after helping the Maroons finish as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up.

It was only fitting then that he made three stops last Saturday in his collegiate debut for Bluefield University’s football squad in a 50-47 win over Florida Memorial.