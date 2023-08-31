Making tackles was Leyton Fowler’s M.O. during his senior season at George Wythe High School in 2022 and he earned Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year honors after helping the Maroons finish as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up.
It was only fitting then that he made three stops last Saturday in his collegiate debut for Bluefield University’s football squad in a 50-47 win over Florida Memorial.
CROSS COUNTRY
Run Through the Pines
At Lebanon Primary School
BOYS
Team Scores
Lebanon 26, Lee High 69, Union 83, Castlewood 107, Virginia High 174, Chilhowie 187, Bland County 194, John Battle 203, Eastside 215, J.I. Burton 273, Rye Cove 282, Honaker 293, Gate City 325
People are also reading…
Individual Results
1. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 16:18; 2. Keyson Hartford (Grundy), 17:06.8; 3. Dorian Almer (Union), 17:29.5; 4. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 17:36.2; 5. Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 17:40.2; 6. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 17:41.4; 7. Eli Penix (Lee), 18:02.9; 8. Landon Spain (Union), 18:06.7; 9. John Carter (Lee), 18:20.5; 10. Carter Dillon (Lebanon), 18:32.9; 11. Tyler Boone (Bland County), 18:34; 12. Blake Chafin (Lebanon), 18:38.9; 13. Elijah Stafford (Lee High), 18:47.3; 14. Sam Gibson (Castlewood), 18:47.3; Parker King (Castlewood), 18:54.3
GIRLS
Team Scores
John Battle 52, Rural Retreat 91, Hurley 96, Virginia High 98, J.I. Burton 101, Eastside 107, Lee High 130
Individual Results
1. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 22:10.3; 2. Ella Rasnake (Council), 22:11; 3. Ruby Hoerter (Marion), 22:51.7; 4. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 23:06.2; 5. Amelia Lewis (Thomas Walker), 23:19.4; 6. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 23:42.2; 7. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 23:43.7; 8. Kylea Davis (RR), 23:57; 9. Jayda Hilton (Hurley), 23:58.8; 10. Jocelyn Parks (Bland County), 24:15.5; 11. Amelia Hamilton (Union), 24:21.9; 12. Savana Parsons (Lee High), 24:23.2; 13. Tori Kariuki (VHS), 24:30.2; 14. Alexa Goins (Rye Cove), 24:53.3; 15. Kaylen Fields (JIB), 24:56.6