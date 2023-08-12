Wytheville Community College will present the Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree on Aug. 19 from 7-9 p.m.

This month the jamboree will feature the bluegrass band, Larry McPeak Tribute Band, and Leftover Biscuits, an old-time band. The jamboree will be held in WCC’s William F. Snyder Auditorium, Grayson Hall.

The Larry McPeak Tribute BandThe Larry McPeak Tribute Band honors bluegrass great and Wytheville native, Larry McPeak (1947-2014), by performing many of his original bluegrass songs. McPeak was an integral member of the McPeak Brothers Band that was legendary in the bluegrass music world. Band members include Mike McPeak (rhythm guitar, vocals), Adam McPeak (mandolin), Johnny Williams (lead and rhythm guitar, vocals), Steve Chrisley (banjo), Jeanette Williams (bass, vocals), and Nikki Wright (fiddle, vocals).

Leftover BiscuitsLeftover Biscuits was formed in August 2021. The group provides old-time string music from the Appalachian Mountains and is comprised of members who are deeply rooted in the traditions of Appalachian music. Band members include Dr. Mark Handy (banjo, vocals), Tammy Martin (bass, dulcimer, autoharp, hammer dulcimer, vocals), Joy Patton (fiddle, vocals), and Roger Stamper (guitar, fiddle).

The music begins at 7 p.m., and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.

The WCC Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree was first organized in 2006. The event is hosted by WCC English faculty member, Jason Settle, who may be found playing the fiddle along with one of the bands. The WCC Jamboree is an affiliated venue of The Crooked Road.