BU to present 'A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical'

Bluefield University Theatre Department and Bluefield Youth Theatre will present A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical on December 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and December 11 at 3 p.m. n Harman Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus. Tickets for this moving holiday presentation are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth, and children in advance and may be booked at https://our.show/bu-theatre/christmascarol. Tickets are $12 and $7 at the door on the day of the performance.

Based on the beloved Victorian Christmas classic written by Charles Dickens in 1843, this musical adaptation is written by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent with music by Broadway and Disney composer Alan Menken (composer for Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Little Mermaid, and many others.) This musical extravaganza was written in 1994 and was presented every Christmas for the next ten years at Madison Square Garden. In 2004 it was made into a Christmas television special by Hallmark Entertainment for NBC featuring Kelsey Grammar, Jason Alexander, Jane Krakowski, and Jesse L. Martin.

In the BU performance, the curmudgeonly miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, is played by graduating theatre senior Brian Fisher. Bob Cratchit, his overworked and underpaid clerk, is played by another graduating theatre senior, Noah Jennings. The ghost of Jacob Marley is played by Miles Munique. The Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Yet to Be are played by Isabella Deal, General Smith, and Claire Fisher. Mrs. Cratchit is played by Laura Horton; Tiny Tim is played by Levi Mullins, and the role of Fred, Scrooge’s nephew, Young Ebenezer, is played by Finn Smith. The many other supporting characters in the story are played by a large ensemble that includes Blaire Anderson, Lilly Auton, Jason Barnham, Gavin Bolton, Arianna Bowling, Caleb Cumbow, Silas Fayn, Lakin Fox, Bethany Goins, Teddi Groseclose, Skylar Harold, Ian Matullo, Abigail McComas, Alan Rieger, Margaret Rieger, Faith Shrader, Cannon Smith, Claire Thyng, Elijah Thyng, Kate Thyng, Andrew Vaughan, Bear Woodard, Ellie Whittaker, Callie Wilkerson, and Anna Wright. The production is directed by BU theatre faculty Charles M. Reese and Rebecca McCoy-Reese. Costumes are designed by Brian Fisher and choreography by Abigail McComas.

“This will be a very moving, meaningful way to kick off your Christmas season,” said director Charles M. Reese. “With its redemptive story of how Christmas can change a heart, it is the quintessential holiday story. After the gospel account of the birth of Jesus, I don’t know of any piece of literature that more beautifully depicts the goodness, warmth, and joy that is at the heart of this season. I guess that’s why it has been so popular for nearly 180 years!”

A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical runs December 8-10 with performances at 7:30 p.m. and December 11 at 3 p.m. in Harman Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus. To reserve your seats today, visit our.show/bu-theatre/christmascarol.

For more information, contact Charles Reese, BU professor of theatre, at creese@bluefield.edu or 276.326.4244. For media inquiries, please contact Rebecca Kasey at rebecca.kasey@bluefield.edu.