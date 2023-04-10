Track

Record falls at Judy Thomas Invitational

Tazewell sophomore Landri Lallende broke the 28th Annual Judy Thomas Invitational discus record at Patrick Henry on Thursday night with a throw of 133’3”, which eclipsed the mark set by her mother, Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande, a former Tazewell standout, in 2005. She also broke Tazewell’s school record that had been held by Kasey Addair, a world champion in martial arts, who eclipsed the mark previously set by Zachlynn Lallande, who is now the track and cross country coach at Virginia High.

Landri Lallende also won the shot put, setting an outdoor personal record in 35’2”.

Abingdon won both the boys and girls team titles at Patrick Henry. Jack Bundy (800 meters) and Gregory Poisson (1600) and a pair of relay teams led the boys, who defeated Patrick Henry 118.5-97, while the girls — which topped second place Floyd County 110-5.-66 — were paced by Josie Jackson (800), Elaina Bakker (3200) and Jada Samuel (100, high jump)

Multiple boys winners included the Patrick Henry trio of Grant Buchanan (100, 200), Tyler Barrett (discus, shot) and Ben Belcher (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles).

Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds led all athletes with three wins, capturing the 100 meters, the 300 hurdles and long jump. Other multiple winners included Lallende and Samuel.

Hammonds was chosen as the top female performer, while top male honors went to Jaxon Brewer of Floyd County.

Baseball

Pioneers rally for win

Lebanon scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to earn a thrilling 6-3 non-district win at Tazewell.

Seth Buchanan struck out 14 in seven three-hit innings of stellar pitching for Lebanon and also walked twice, scored a run and tallied a RBI.

Nathan Phillips added three RBIs for the Pioneers. Carter Hess pitched a scoreless eighth inning to notch the save.

Chase Brown, Tre Blankenship and Walker Patterson scored the runs for Tazewell.

Lebanon pounds Richlands

Lebanon leadoff man Zach Hertig went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs as the Pioneers powered their way to a 12-2 win over the Blue Tornado.

Seth Buchanan (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) also swung the bat well, while Nick Belcher and Noah Delp each scored two runs. Dagan Barton went the distance on the mound in a three-hitter.

Parker Lowe homered for Richlands, while CJ Earls drove in the other run for the Blue Tornado.

Richlands split wins with Tigers

Ethan Roberts had two hits, including a triple, and Dylan Brown doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the Blue Tornado's 7-5 opening game win over the Tigers.

Dalton Altizer drove in two runs and C.J. Earls doubled and drove in a run.

Connor Musick paced Honaker with two doubles and two RBIs. Matthew Nunley also had two hits.

Jake Hilton doubled, singled, drove in two runs and earned the save on the mound in the Tigers' 6-4 second game win over the Blue Tornado.

Logan Boyd and Eli McGlothlin had two hits and two RBIs, while Connor Musick picked up the win on the mound and also scored two runs for the Tigers.

Dylan Brown, Parker Lowe and Riley Perkins had hits for Richlands. Brown also swiped four stolen bases.

Softball

Compton tosses no-no

Sophomore Carly Compton struck out 10 in tossing a no-hitter against Daniel Boone in a game that ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Bulldogs earned a 7-2 four-inning win over Greeneville as Compton struck out 13 and surrendered just one hit.

Tazewell dropped a 6-0 decision to Nation Ford (South Carolina) with Compton not in the circle.

Compton, Hannah Hayes and Brooke Nunley each had three hits on the day for Tazewell.

Richlands topples Tigers

Haleigh Martin and Erica Lamie each had two hits and Richlands used a fast start to handle Honaker, 6-2.

The Blue Tornado led 5-0 after one inning.

Arin Rife scored two runs and Hailey Cordle had two RBIs, while Kira Vance and Lamie teamed to pitch a three-hitter with six strikeouts.

Madelyn Dye had two of Honaker’s three hits and also scored a run. Kiley Ray scored the other run for the Tigers.

Blue Tornado edges Lebanon

Erica Lamie had three hits, including a home run, drove in four runs and pitched the final 2 2/3 innings as Richlands pushed across two runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 7-6 non-district home win over the Pioneers.

Lebanon, which received a home run from Morgan Varney and two RBIs by Cierra Skeens. Erin Rasnake took the loss for the Pioneers, which scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 6-5 lead.

Kylan Brooks and Varney had two hits each for the Pioneers. Linda Stump has three hits for Richlands. Arin Rife, who had a triple and double, started and struck out seven in five innings in the circle.

Boys Soccer

Honaker shuts out Blues

Jaxon Dye scored two goals and Thomas Ball, Landon Marsh and Jaylon Hart had one each in a 5-0 non-district win for the Tigers over the Blue Tornado.

Zane Johnson had four assists for the Tigers.

Tigers whip Tazewell

Zane Johnson scored two goals and dished out an assist as the Honaker Tigers topped Tazewell 4-1.

Thomas Ball and Malachi Lowe also scored for Honaker, while goalkeeper Austin Clayburne made four saves.

Ayvery Ziegler scored Tazewell’s goal.

Girls Tennis

Eastside 7, Richlands 2

Singles

Alexa Olinger (E) def. Lucy Mitchell, 8-2; Holly Richards (E) def. Jaden Daniels, 8-4; Gracen Evans (E) def. Caroline Keen, 8-2; Shealyn Mays (E) def. Emily Rohrer, 8-3; Annaelse Brooks (E) def. Hannah Brooks, 8-6; Bahleigh Bonney (R) def. Olivia Harrison, 8-6.

Doubles

Olinger-Richards (E) def. Mitchell-Daniels, 8-2; Keene-Rohrer (R) def. Mays-Brooks, 8-6; Evans-Harrison (E) def. Brooks-Bonney, 8-4

The Tazewell Bulldogs went 1-1-1 in their three games in the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Saturday.