A Candy Cane Christmas in Wytheville

Santa Claus can be found in many places, but on Dec. 10 he will be playing the drums in his Figgy Pudding Band at the Homestead!

Santa and The Figgy Pudding Band will be performing Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to noon during A Candy Cane Christmas at the Homestead. The event will continue until 2 pm with ornament making, open hearth cooking demonstrations and refreshments! And The Belsnickle, a Christmas figure from traditional German folklore, will be making a return appearance!

The Homestead is a 10-acre interpretative site located adjacent to the Wytheville Visitors Center and will soon be open to the public as the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums fourth museum – The Homestead Museum. Parking for the event will be at the visitors center, located at 975 Tazewell Street.

“Everyone enjoyed The Sauerkraut Band at our successful Oktoberfest event and when we found out they did a Christmas show, we knew we had to get them for our Christmas event,” said Frances Emerson, retiring director of museums for the Town of Wytheville.

The Figgy Pudding Band will be performing a mixture of traditional German and Christmas music.

Admission to the event, as well as all activities and refreshments, is free. A Candy Cane Christmas is presented by the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums and the Wythe County Historical Society. Jennifer Walters of State Farm Insurance is an event sponsor.

For more information, call (276) 223-3330 or email marcellat@wytheville.org.