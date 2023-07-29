On Friday, July 21, Emory & Henry honored the School of Health Sciences Doctorate of Occupational Therapy (OT) class of 2024 who are completing the classroom portion of their education with a White Coat and Pinning Ceremony.

The Pinning and White Coat Ceremony was hosted at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion and celebrated the accomplishments of this class over the past two years and ushered them into the latter half of their doctoral program while recognizing students’ individual achievements. A video presentation of their past two years in the program was presented.

Recognition of the Class Student Occupational Therapy Association (SOTA) Officers was presented by faculty adviser Dr. Amanda Blevins and included President Allyson Meek, Vice-President Sean Kearney, Secretary Paxton Ingram, Treasurer Olivia Simmons, Historian Cydia Walker, Social Chair Madison Lane, Intramural Chair Kyndall Hiatt, Co-Chair for Service Carley Hedge, Co-Chair for Service Haylee Frye, CATS Chair Emma Pennington Saunders and COTAD Chair Juanita Herrera.

An award for the highest number of service hours was presented to student Carley Hedge of Blacksburg.

Emory & Henry started offering Occupational Therapy in 2016 as a Master’s program and has since graduated 128 students from the program. The Masters of Occupational Therapy was replaced by the doctoral program in the fall of 2020. Students in the program can be eligible for loan repayment from the Virginia Tobacco Commission should they work in the region for two years and offer 50 hours of community service. There is now a new Gateway to Health Sciences tuition discount program for E&H undergraduates who meet the requirements to be directly admitted to the School of Health Sciences programs for savings on tuition.

For more information about the School of Health Sciences, visit www.ehc.edu/academics/school-health-sciences.