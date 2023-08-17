They came. They picked. They grinned. They placed.

Old-time and bluegrass musicians from Wythe and Smyth counties took the stage in Galax earlier this month to showcase their talents and compete for prizes and prestige at the 87th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention.

For the Taylors, the Appalachian music extravaganza was a family affair.

Wytheville’s N.R. Taylor placed fourth in the Dobro competition, his 14-year-old granddaughter, Jaelyn Taylor, placed seventh in folk song, and the family’s group, Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South, gave it a go in the bluegrass band contest.

“That was one of my thrills of a lifetime,” N.R. Taylor said of playing “Wayfaring Stranger” for the judges while being accompanied by his granddaughter.

Taylor’s instrument also added uniqueness to the moment. Crafted by a Kentucky preacher, Taylor’s Dobro was made from walnut harvested from the family’s Sand Hill home place.

“I basically had it built for an heirloom,” to pass it on, he said.

Jaelyn’s father, Zac Taylor, said his daughter was inadvertently judged in the adult folk song category, but, while a little upset at first, was eventually “super excited” to be recognized among the older competitors.

Other Wythe County winners included Adam McPeak from Max Meadows, Dana Underwood of Ivanhoe and Jim Lloyd of Rural Retreat.

McPeak was seventh in the mandolin contest, Underwood was 10th in autoharp, and Lloyd finished fifth in claw hammer banjo.

Attending the convention for the second year, Smyth County’s Berkley Stewart captured a first-place ribbon in youth bluegrass banjo.

“It was unexpected to me,” Stewart said in an email. “The competitors are very talented musicians. I feel very honored to have won. When the winners were being announced, there were two of us remaining. We looked over and smiled at each other as the tension was building up. They announced his name, and then I realized that I won 1st place.”

After learning the banjo basics from his grandfather, Eddie Stewart, in 2021, Berkley has since learned to play guitar, mandolin and bass, according to his mother, Kimberly Stewart.

She said her son also competed in the youth band competition, adult bluegrass banjo competition, and adult band competition this year in Galax.

“We have met so many new friends and accomplished musicians in the bluegrass community,” she wrote in an email. “Attending the Galax Fiddlers’ Convention this year was like being at a huge family reunion. Music connects multiple generations and these relationships will last a lifetime.”

Ryan Blevins of Marion also tested his talents on stage and came away with a second-place finish in mandolin.

Adult winners receive cash prizes and ribbons; youth get only ribbons.

This year’s convention started on Aug. 7 and ended Aug. 12. Jared Boyd of Galax was deemed the best adult all around performer, and fiddler Silas Wilkerson of Low Gap, North Carolina, earned the distinction among the youth musicians.