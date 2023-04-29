After Mom passed away last month, we set about going through her and Dad’s possessions and came up with some real treasures from a bygone era not only in our family but in Chilhowie and Virginia as well. As many of you know, my father David was a factory-trained tractor mechanic at the International Harvester dealership owned by the Vance Company in Chilhowie.

Several of the readers of this column no doubt had tractors their families purchased from Dad. He was not only the shop foreman, but he was a salesman for the dealership as well. I know he had many long days back then, but I am glad that I was raised by parents who not only expected your best effort, but demonstrated maximum effort themselves.

For the first few years of my life, the dealership was my second home, and I was brand loyal as any child would be with my upbringing. As an Extension Agent, I am required to give equal treatment to all makes and models, and I will be the first to tell you that I not only adhere to the spirit of that commitment, I am a customer of competing brands as well.

Since International Harvester is now only part of our national history, I am taking the opportunity to recognize these “sons” of Virginia for their historical significance. It all began in 1831 in Rockbridge County Virginia at the McCormick Farm of Steele’s Tavern.

For years, Robert McCormick had struggled to build a mechanical reaper to harvest the wheat grown on their productive farm. He really did not have much luck and he finally turned his shop over to his son Cyrus to let him have a go at perfecting the machine.

Cyrus is highly motivated. He stood at just over 6 feet tall; nothing special today, but a giant of a man in the 1820s. Because of his height, bending over to cut wheat killed his back, thus the wheat harvest was NOT his favorite time of year.

Working with his father’s design, he came up with the idea of using a moving sickle that would cut the wheat stems horizontally with the action of a scissor. Past attempts used a stationary blade that was drug through the field by horses.

Cyrus’ design was able to cut wheat better, especially under less than perfect weather conditions and so the title of first commercially successful reaper has been credited to him. The McCormick Harvesting Machine Company was born and would later relocate to Chicago to be closer to the Great Plains.

In 1893, Bert R. Benjamin was hired by McCormick Harvesting Machine Company after he graduated from Ames College (later Iowa State College) with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked as a designer for McCormick and International Harvester until 1967. (That’s right… he worked for the McCormick family for 74 years!) In 1910 Benjamin became the superintendent of the experimental division at the McCormick Works.

Much of the farm work done was accomplished with horses and, if mechanical tractors were employed, they were giant steam powered behemoths. Most farmers simply couldn’t justify the expense of owning a tractor so Benjamin set out to redesign a farm tractor that every farmer could utilize.

He wanted to design a tractor that could “do it all” and, in 1923, the Farmall Tractor was born. It was start of the industrial revolution in agriculture and over the next 50 years, tractors and farming would evolve in ways no one could imagine.

And we’re not done! In the next 30 years, we will need to produce more food than we have in the previous 10,000! By 2050, the acreage of farmland that will change hands will be equivalent in size to the original Louisiana Purchase.

So Happy 100 to our little red tractors. The next 100 will be interesting indeed!

Upcoming EventsMay 14—Bristol Steer and Heifer Show.

June 15-17—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association Summer Show, Fairview Farm, Abingdon.

June 17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Tractor Giveaway, 2 p.m. (Tickets are $1 from any club member.)

June 19-23—Smyth County Junior 4-H Camp. (Spots available! Call 276 783-5175.)

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.