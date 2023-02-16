Charges against a Chilhowie man accused of setting fire to his home last week have been dropped and his neighbor now faces a charge of making a false report to police.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said on Wednesday that information provided to police to establish probable cause for the Feb. 7 arrest of 63-year-old John Edward Callahan was determined to be untrue.

Police and fire crews were dispatched at half past noon that day to the West Lee Highway home owned by Callahan and his girlfriend. At the scene, Callahan’s neighbor, 26-year-old Randy Dawn Roberson, told police she had heard arguing outside and saw Callahan stacking items against the back door, according to a criminal complaint attached to Callahan’s arrest warrant.

According to the document, Roberson claimed that she tried to stop Callahan and had begun trying to clear the items. In a criminal complaint attached Roberson’s arrest warrant, Senior Officer Austin Millsaps wrote that Roberson initially reported that “she turned around and seen a blazing fire and seen Mr. Callahan take off running towards Washington County.”

Roberson told police that she had tried to stop Callahan, but was unable to do so and so began yelling for Callahan’s girlfriend to get out of the home.

Callahan was located a short time later walking on East Main Street, where he was taken into custody and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling.

When questioned about her report in a subsequent interview, however, Roberson told investigators that she had been untruthful with them.

“On February 8th, 2023, Lt. [Ben] Perry and Chief Moss interviewed Ms. Roberson when she admitted that she had lied and she had never seen Mr. Callahan there at the time of the fire,” Millsaps wrote in the complaint.

Once police learned that Roberson’s initial statement to police was false, Moss said they took immediate action to secure Callahan’s release from jail and have the arson charge dropped.

“We acted upon probable cause developed at the scene, and upon learning that our probable cause may have been based on less-than-credible information, we acted procedurally to have the charges dropped due to the lack of sufficient probable cause,” Moss said.

Charged with making a false report to police regarding the commission of a crime, a class 1 misdemeanor, Roberson was served with the warrant on Wednesday. She will be arraigned in Smyth County General District Court.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.