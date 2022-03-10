 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000

3 BR, 2 BA home with 2 car garage. Spacious decks overlook the Creek. Room for a garden and outdoor activity across the creek. Located just a short distance to I-81 and downtown Marion. Spacious owners suite has private bath with walk-in shower & private deck entrance. Home has been leased for the last few years and needs a little TLC. Property being sold as is. Lots of potential!

