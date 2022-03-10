3 BR, 2 BA home with 2 car garage. Spacious decks overlook the Creek. Room for a garden and outdoor activity across the creek. Located just a short distance to I-81 and downtown Marion. Spacious owners suite has private bath with walk-in shower & private deck entrance. Home has been leased for the last few years and needs a little TLC. Property being sold as is. Lots of potential!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000
Dustin Hazlewood’s second chance ended on Wednesday morning.
A parent posted on Facebook last Friday night about a sign someone had apparently placed in the window of a building at Bland County High School.
After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished. Plans to renovate the nearby carwash are also in the works.
Accused of attempting to kill a county deputy, a 71-year-old Ivanhoe man had the charge dropped last week during a video hearing from jail.
For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.
A litter of 10 puppies and their mom are resting easy today after being rescued from an abandoned house in Rural Retreat.
In the debate over a permit for a private airfield, noise was cited as a concern, and the county was challenged to enforce its noise ordinance…
Anyone who has searched for housing in Marion and Smyth County knows the market is tight. Local experts estimate that the town and county are facing “an astounding 1,000+ housing unit shortage.” The need encompasses housing that meets household budgets ranging from low income to professional.
Saltville’s first responders, employees, restaurants, youth recreation and more are set to benefit from the town’s first round of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council approved late last month a list of items on the town’s “wish list.”
Wythe County supervisors will discuss the fate of the controversial APEX Center during their next board meeting on March 8. During the board’s…