Build parenting skills and support with the free Attached at the Heart Parenting Program (AHPP), registering now at bit.ly/BPparentingclass for online Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., or online and in-person sessions on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

“Thank you again, for yet another wonderful session. It is incredibly helpful to hear from other parents (no matter the age of the child/ren) and to have the opportunity to express our frustrations, as well as our joys and victories, of parenting. In a world of Instagram highlight reels and Pinterest parenting, AHPP is a lovely way of reminding me that I do not have to be a perfect mom to be a good mom. I only wish that I would have had this parenting community sooner,” said one participant.

Follow weekly topics on the Appalachian Promise Alliance Facebook page.

The Attached at the Heart Parenting Program is designed to help improve pregnancy and birth outcomes and parent knowledge about child development; increases parent confidence and positive parenting skills, increases levels of empathy toward children, ensures healthy secure attachment, increases family connection, and protects against trauma. It is also a way to connect with other parents and find support, encouragement, and friends.

To complement AHPP, Prime Your Parenting Prime Time meetups are open for parent questions every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. with online and in-person options available.

Attached at the Heart Parenting and many other classes are made possible by a grant from the Ballad Health Community Health Initiative. For more information, visit www.ParentingSweet.org or contact program coordinator Samantha Gray at samantha@appalachianpromise.org.