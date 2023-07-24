Three people are now in custody in connection to the July 17 armed robbery of the Adwolfe Food Mart.

The robbery took place around 6:20 that morning when a man dressed in a hooded camouflage jacket, gloves and a mask entered the store, showed a gun and demanded cash, then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was harmed during the incident.

On Monday, investigators with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office arrested David Anthony Hicks, of Glade Spring, Robert Allen Wright of Meadowview and Stephanie Lynn Getman, of Saltville.

Hicks is charged with armed robbery, and Wright and Getman are charged with being accessories to armed robbery.

All three are held at the regional jail in Abingdon without bond. Arraignments will be scheduled in Smyth County General District Court.