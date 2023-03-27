Chance James threw a complete-game five-hitter and recorded 12 strikeouts with no walks as Bland County’s Bears scored a 6-1 win over visiting Eastern Montgomery on March 20 in Bastian.

Eli Watters picked up three hits and drove in a run for the Bears, who ran their record to 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 season. Lance Burton and Alex Chewning also had RBIs for the Bears, who rapped out 11 hits. James, JD Meadows, and Brady Thompson each had two hits for Bland County.

The Bears scored two runs in the second, third, and sixth innings to secure the win. Bland County led 2-0 when Meadows and Thompson, both on via singles, scored on an error by Mustangs’ catcher Joshua Atkinson. The lead swelled to 4-0 in the third when Watters drove in James, who had singled and stolen second base. Watters scored later on another Atkinson throwing error.

Eastern Montgomery scored a single run in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Austin Tate. After a scoreless fourth and fifth by Bland County, the Bears added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when James and Watters both singled and later scored on a groundout by Burton and a single by Chewning, respectively.

Tate had two of the Mustangs’ five hits, including a double. Kobe Phoenix pitched into the fifth inning for Eastern Montgomery (0-2) and suffered the loss. He allowed eight hits and four runs, two earned. He fanned five, walked three, and hit two batters. Tate struck out three in relief while allowing four hits and two runs.

Eastern Montgomery 000 100 0–1 5 2

Bland County 022 002 x—6 11 0

Phoenix, Tate (5), and Atkinson. James and Burton. WP—James (1-0). LP—Phoenix. HR—none.

Bland County stays unbeaten at 3-0 with a 13-2 whipping of Giles

For the first time in the history of the program, this year’s Bland County baseballers have opened the season with a 3-0 record. Behind a combined four-hitter from JD Meadows and Noah Pennington, the Bears turned back visiting Giles 13-2 last Tuesday in Bastian.

Meadows threw the first four innings for Bland County, allowing three hits and two runs. He recorded four strikeouts and issued a walk. In one inning, Pennington struck out three of the five batters he faced while allowing a hit and a walk.

Offensively for Bland County, Eli Watters went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs while Brady Thompson collected two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Pennington also finished with three runs driven in.

The Bears scored all of their runs in the first three innings, including opening with an eight-run first that turned a 2-0 Giles lead that surfaced on a two-run single by Logan Lytton into an 8-2 Bland County advantage. Bland County sent 11 batters up and parlayed five hits, four walks, and a Giles error to plate the eight runs.

Watters had a pair of run-scoring singles during the frame while Chance James plated a run with a double. Thompson and Pennington also had run-producing singles in the inning.

A triple by Thompson in the second inning plated Lance Burton and Meadows, on via a single and error, respectively, as the Bears’ lead jumped to 10-2 and when Watters singled for the third time, Pennington, on due to a Giles error, scored to make it 12-2 before Bland County added a single run in the third inning.

Spartans starter Trever Williams, who didn’t record an out, took the loss for Giles. Three relievers followed him to the mound and the quartet combined to walk 10 Bland County batters and hit one. Five Giles errors led to four unearned runs.

Giles 200 00–2 4 5

Bland County 841 0x—13 8 1

Williams, B. Pennington (1), Linkenhoker (2), Pearman (3), and Price, Williams (1). Meadows, N. Pennington (5), and Burton. WP—Meadows (1-0). LP—Williams. HR—none.

Bears unbeaten streak ends at hands of Auburn

Damien Boyd and two relievers combined to limit Bland County to five hits and teamed to strike out 14 as visiting Auburn knocked the Bears from the undefeated ranks with a 13-2 win last Friday.

The win upped the Eagles to 2-0 MED and 4-1 overall while the Bears fell to 1-1 MED and 3-1 through four games.

Boyd worked into the third inning to get the win as he struck out five but allowed both the Bland County runs. He aided his own effort with a home run leading off the fourth inning.

Reliever Kenny Wade went three innings, allowing two hits while striking out six. Brody Hensel mopped it up with a scoreless seventh with three strikeouts.

The Eagles, who took a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, stroked 12 hits, four that went for extra bases. Zac McGlothlin had three hits and drove in three runs with Boyd and Talan Mower each driving in two runs on a pair of hits. Mitchell Hale also had two hits for the winners.

For the Bears, Eli Watters had two hits, including a two-run double in the third inning to account for both of Bland County’s run. Adam Pennington, Troy Bradshaw, and Alex Chewning had the other Bland County hits.

Chewning was saddled with the loss as he pitched into the third inning, allowing seven runs and six hits before being lifted. Six of the runs were unearned. In relief, JD Meadows allowed five runs and five hits before Watters came on during Auburn’s four-run seventh to get the final two outs. Only five of Auburn’s total runs were earned due to three Bears’ errors.

Mower’s two-run double in the first inning helped stake the Eagles to a quick 6-0 advantage. A bases-filled walk to Matthew Altizer made it 7-0 in the third inning before the Bears answered with Watters two-run double in the bottom of the third to close to within 7-2.

After Boyd’s homer pushed Auburn’s lead to 8-2 in the fourth, the Eagles led 9-2 heading to the seventh following a run-scoring double by McGlothlin. The Eagles then scored four times in the seventh with McGlothlin and JJ Cockram getting RBIs.

Auburn 601 101 4–13 12 2

Bland County 002 000 0–2 5 3

Boyd, Wade (3), Hensel (7) and Altizer. Chewning, Meadows (3), Watters (7) and Burton. WP—Boyd. LP—Chewning (1-1). HR—Boyd (A) 4th inning w/no runners on base.

Bears topple Giles 14-9 in season opener

Ashlyn Clemons went 4-for-4 with four stolen bases, four runs scored, and two runs driven in as Bland County opened its 2023 softball season by toppling Giles 14-9 in Bastian last Tuesday.

Teammate Brooke Sanders went 3-for-4, including a double and triple, and drove home five runs for the Bears. Sanders also threw a complete game in the circle. She allowed but six hits and struck out 10 but walked 12 and hit seven batters.

Madilyn Lucas also had a complete game for Giles (0-2) as she allowed eight hits with seven strikeouts. She walked four and hit four batters.

Giles took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the lead was short-lived and the Spartans never recovered. Bland County went on top 6-3 in the bottom of the first, the key hit being a two-run double by Sanders. Giles would plate two runs in the top of the second to close to within 6-5 on RBI hits by Harris and Martin.

A single run in the second for Bland County had the Bears up 7-5 before a two-run single by Clemons sparked a five-run third that pushed the advantage to 12-5. A run-scoring flyout by Amy Meadows in the fifth and a groundout by Eden Collins in the sixth ended the Bears’ scoring.

Lane’s two-run double for Giles in the top of the seventh keyed a four-run rally that left the Spartans five runs short. Six different players had one hit each for the Spartans.

Giles 320 000 4–9 6 1

Bland County 615 011 x—14 8 1

Lucas and Harris. Sanders and Dillow. WP—Sanders (1-0). LP—Lucas. HR—none.

Bluefield walks the Bears off, wins 10-0

Grace Richardson stroked a walk-off grand slam homer in the bottom of the fifth inning as homestanding Bluefield claimed a 10-0 win over Bland County last Wednesday. Bluefield improved to 2-1 with the win.

Bluefield led the game 2-0 heading to the home half of the fifth inning before plating eight runs to capture the win. Bluefield’s Cara Brown and Bland County’s Brooke Sanders were both throwing one-hitters until the momentum quickly changed to Bluefield’s favor.

Five walks and a misplayed infield grounder led to Bluefield blowing the game open to get the win. With two outs and four runs already in, a single by Taylor Mabry and walks to Tanya Smith and Audra Rockness loaded the bases before Richardson drove her game-ending roundtripper to end the game.

Brown threw the complete-game one-hitter, allowing a single by the Bears’ Bailee Thompson in the second inning for Bland County’s lone baserunner. Brown struck out three Bears’ batters.

Sanders took the loss for the Bears, allowing three hits. She recorded three strikeouts but walked eight to drop to 1-1 for the season.

Bland County 000 00–0 1 3

Bluefield 001 18–10 3 0

Sanders and Dillow. Brown and G. Richardson. WP—Brown. LP—Sanders (1-1). HR—G. Richardson (B) 5th inning w/three runners on base.

Fleet, Eagles blank Bland County 13-0

James Madison signee Kirsten Fleet fired a one-hitter while striking out 13 batters as Auburn’s Eagles scored a 13-0 win over Bland County in MED softball last Friday in Bastian. Fleet also aided her cause by slapping a pair of doubles and scoring three runs for the 2-0 MED, 5-1 Eagles.

Auburn pounded out 12 hits against Bland County (1-1, 1-2) with Emma Greenhalgh, Avery Zuckerwar, Madison Booth, and Harley Hurd also getting two hits apiece. Greenhalgh and Zuckerwar both homered for the Eagles.

Greenhalgh led the game off by homering of Bears’ starter Brooke Sanders on the game’s third pitch. Still leading 1-0 heading to the third inning, the Eagles came away with back-to-back five run innings as the score ballooned to 11-0.

Three Bland County errors in the third inning led to some unearned runs before the Eagles notched five hits in the fourth, including Zuckerwar’s homer and doubles by Fleet and Booth to help extend the lead.

Fleet was flirting with a perfect game heading to the home half of the fifth until Sanders spoiled it by lacing a leadoff double. Fleet then struck out Kendall Worley, Bailee Thompson, and Katie Smith to end the game.

Auburn 105 52–13 12 0

Bland County 000 00–0 1 5

Fleet and Wilson. Sanders, Dillow (4), and Dillow, Sanders (4). WP—Fleet. LP—Sanders (1-2). HR—E. Greenhalgh (A) 1st inning w/no runners on base, Zuckerwar (A) 4th inning w/no runners on base.

Bears drop 7-3 decision in season opener

Bland County dropped its girls’ soccer season opener on March 20 as the Bears fell to visiting Giles 7-3. Giles held a 2-1 halftime lead before drawing away in the season half.

Ella Miller scored a hat trick for Bland County with three goals. Chessie Tindall had assists on two of the goals with Lexi Sandlin getting the other. Brigette Potter picked up 12 saves during the game.

The Bears dropped to 0-2 as Auburn blanked Bland County 7-0 last Thursday in Bastian.