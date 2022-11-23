Bears have high expectations for hoops season

Tony Mallamaci is set to begin his third season at the helm of Bland County boys basketball with hopes to better last year’s 8-14 record. The Bears began the season by winning six of their first nine games before fading down the stretch.

Of the 11 players on the team last year, nine were juniors along with one sophomore and one freshman. All return for the 2022-23 season along with two up from junior varsity and two newcomers

Heading the list of returning players is senior Chance James, who averaged 17.6 points and 3.5 assists per game. He led the team in three-pointers with 39 and was named first team All-MED and All-Region 1C while being named as the Bland County Messenger’s boys basketball player of the year.

Also returning is senior Jake Pauley, who averaged 9.3 points a game and junior Brady Thompson and his average of 7.7 points a game. Thompson was second on the team with 37 treys. Senior Eli Watters is fully recovered from a broken leg that ended his season prematurely and also returns after scoring 7.4 points an outing in 12 games.

Others returning are seniors David Boone, Alex Chewning, Jack Johnson, Nate Nolley, Landon Smith, and Lance Burton, and sophomore Tyler Boone. Sean Brady and Jacob Myers are up from the JV and newcomers Noah Pennington and Andrew Coleman round out the roster of 15 players.

“Our biggest strength comes with our senior leadership,” Mallamaci stated. “We are blessed with lots of it. We’ve just got to find some consistency with all these guys that are returning.”

The Bears are scheduled to open their season next Tuesday at Rural Retreat. Three road games begin the season before the first home game on Dec. 8 against Eastern Montgomery. The Bears will once again participate in the Narrows Christmas tournament with the opening MED game being Dec. 13 versus Auburn at home.

Mallamaci stated that he looks for George Wythe and Auburn to be the class of the MED this season. George Wythe returns several players from last year and Auburn is the defending state champion and also returns some key players.

The Bland County starting lineup was still wide open as the season is beginning according to Mallamaci on his preseason questionnaire. Based on last season, however, speculation would be James and Watters at the guard positions with Thompson, Pauley, and David Boone manning the frontcourt positions.

Nolley, Chewning, Johnson, Smith, Burton, and Tyler Boone could vie for starting positions as well as serve big roles off the bench. Mallamaci has large expectations for this year with goals that are certainly within reach. The depth of his club should give him plenty of options from which to work.

“Our goal is to make it to states,” he stated. “We look to be very competitive as the season progresses. We should be strong offensively and with the length of the bench we have, we plan to be a tough team all over the floor defensively.”