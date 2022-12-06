High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
Bland County 0-0 3-0
George Wythe 0-0 3-0
Fort Chiswell 0-0 2-0
Auburn 0-0 1-1
Galax 0-0 0-0
Grayson County 0-0 0-0
Giles 0-0 0-0
GAME RESULTS
Tuesday Nov. 29
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 42
Fort Chiswell 53, Eastern Montgomery 24
Chilhowie at Grayson County (ppd)
Wednesday Nov. 30 George Wythe 78, Northwood 40
Roanoke Catholic 66, Auburn 58 OT
Graham at Galax (ppd)
Thursday Dec. 1
Bland County 66, Eastern Montgomery 53
Rural Retreat at Grayson County (ppd)
Friday Dec. 2
Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36
Auburn 80, Blacksburg 44
George Wythe 68, Virginia 60
Grayson County at Carroll County (ppd)
Saturday Dec. 3
Bland County 76, Craig County 53
George Wythe 77, John Battle 43
UPCOMING GAMES
Tomorrow
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Friday Dec. 9
Bland County vs. James Monroe WV @ Narrows Christmas tournament
Saturday Dec. 10
Bland County vs. TBD @ Narrows Christmas tournament
Tuesday Dec. 13
Auburn at Bland County
BOYS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (1-0) 63
Watters 5-7 5-7 15, James 7-16 2-3 17, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 2-2 8, Thompson 2-10 3-4 7, Boone 3-6 0-0 6, Nolley 1-3 0-1 3, Pauley 2-7 0-0 4, Brady 1-2 0-0 3, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Chewning 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-60 12-17 63
RURAL RETREAT (0-1) 42
Roberts 1 0-0 3, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Worley 1 2-4 4, Hight 8 1-2 21, Musser 3 2-2 8, Carico 1 0-2 2, Gilman 0 2-3 2, Dutton 1 0-1 2, Onate 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 7-14 42
Bland County 13 15 16 19 – 63
Rural Retreat 11 7 9 15 – 42
3-point goals: James, Smith 2, Nolley, Brady, Roberts, Hight 4. BC 3-point shooting: (5-19) James 1-3, Smith 2-4, Thompson 0-3, Boone 0-2, Nolley 1-3, Pauley 0-2, Brady 1-2. BC rebounds: 30 (Pauley 6). BC assists: 8 (James 5), BC steals: 8 (James 5). BC blocked shots: 3 (Smith, Thompson, Boone). Total fouls; BC 15, RR 16. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 53, Rural Retreat 39.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-2) 53
Bruce 7 2-3 18, Caldwell 3 3-4 11, Brown 3 1-1 7, Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Underwood 6 4-6 17, Betz 0 0-0 0, Howard 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-14 53
BLAND COUNTY (2-0) 66
Watters 2-4 0-0 4, James 8-17 4-5 20, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 5-10 1-2 13, Boone 5 4-4 15, Nolley 0-3 0-0 0, Pauley 4-11 2-2 12, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Chewning 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-60 11-13 66
Eastern Montgomery 14 15 7 17 – 53
Bland County 15 19 16 16 – 66
3-point goals: Bruce 2, Caldwell 2, Underwood, Thompson 2, Boone, Pauley 2. BC 3-point shooting: (5-18) James 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-2, Thompson 2-4, Boone 1-2, Nolley 0-2, Pauley 2-5. BC rebounds: 29 (Pauley 9). BC assists: 15 (James 8). BC steals: 15 (James 7). BC blocked shots: none. Total fouls: EM 10, BC 16. Fouled out: Johnson. Technical fouls: Johnson, Thompson. JV score: Bland County 45, Eastern Montgomery 18.
BLAND COUNTY (3-0) 76
Watters 4-6 2-3 10, James 6-15 3-4 17, Pauley 6-12 2-2 17, Boone 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 5-12 0-2 10, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, J. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Nolley 6-12 0-0 15, Pennington 1-8 0-0 2, Chewning 1-3 0-2 2. TOTALS 30-74 7-12 76
CRAIG COUNTY (n/a) 53
Lucas 11 5-7 28, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Peters 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 5 0-0 15, Duncan 1 1-2 3, Matheney 0 0-0 0, Parsons 0 1-2 1, W. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ritter 0 0-0 0, Armes 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 7-11 53
Bland County 12 28 27 9 –7 6
Craig County 13 15 10 15 – 53
3-point goals: James 2, Pauley 3, Boone, Nolley 3, Lucas, Reynolds 5. BC 3-point shooting: (9-34) Watters 0-1, James 2-6, Pauley 3-5, Boone 1-1,Thompson 0-5, J. Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-2, Nolley 3-7, Pennington 0-6. BC rebounds: 31. (Thompson 6). BC assists: 19 (James 11). BC steals: 11 (James 8). BC blocked shots: 1 (Boone). Total fouls: BC 13, CC 11. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Bland County bench. JV score: Bland County 52, Craig County 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
Galax 0-0 2-0
George Wythe 0-0 2-1
Bland County 0-0 1-1
Fort Chiswell 0-0 1-1
Grayson County 0-0 1-1
Auburn 0-0 0-1
Giles 0-0 0-2
GAME RESULTS Monday Nov. 28
Radford 34, Giles 27
Galax 43, Alleghany NC 21
Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 35
Tuesday Nov. 29
Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39
Christiansburg 58, Auburn 40
Chilhowie at Grayson County (ppd)
Wednesday Nov. 30
Ridgeview 56, George Wythe 24
Galax 32, Graham 29
Thursday Dec. 1
Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13
George Wythe 49, PH-Glade Spring 12
Friday Dec 2
Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42
Eastern Montgomery 54, Giles 18
Grayson County 30, Narrows 29
Saturday Dec. 3
Bland County 51, Craig County 19
George Wythe 35, John Battle 18
UPCOMING GAMES
Tomorrow
Bland County vs. James Monroe @ Narrows Christmas tournament
Saturday Dec. 10
Bland County vs TBD @ Narrows Christmas tournament
GIRLS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (0-1)
Rasnake 0-1 1-2 1, Sandlin 0-1 0-2 0, B. Sanders 3-4 0-0 6, M. Tindall 7-7 3-5 18, Dillow 2-6 1-4 6, C. Tindall 1-4 0-0 2, K. Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 2-5 0-0 4, D. Sanders 1-6 0-2 2. TOTALS 16-34 5-15 39
RURAL RETREAT (1-0) 54
Fiscus 3 0-0 7, Cox 3 0-0 7, B. Moore 9 0-0 18, T. Moore 3 0-0 6, O. Crigger 4 0-0 8, Davidson 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 2-4 6, Yontz 0 0-0 0, Musser 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25 2-4 54
Bland County 8 17 6 8 – 39
Rural Retreat 17 17 11 9 – 54
3-point goals: M. Tindall, Dillow, Fiscus, Cox. BC 3-point shooting: (2-3) Rasnake 0-1, M. Tindall 1-1, Dillow 1-1. BC rebounds: 10 (D. Sanders 5). BC assists: 7 (M. Tindall 5). BC steals: 9 (C. Tindall 3). BC blocked shots: 3 (D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: BC 10, RR 17. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 40, Rural Retreat 16.
BLAND COUNTY (1-1) 51
Sandlin 2-5 1-2 5, C. Tindall 1-5 1-1 3, D. Sanders 5-13 0-0 10, M. Tindall 8-16 2-6 20, B. Sanders 3-8 1-2 7, Rasnake 2-5 0-2 4, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Crigger 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS 22-58 5-13 51
CRAIG COUNTY (n/a) 19
Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Gregory 2 0-0 4, Fisher 1 1-1 3, Mays 2 0-0 4, Brookman 2 2-2 6, Cayton 0 0-0 0, Donithan 0 0-0 0, Underwood 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 8 3-3 19
Bland County 11 15 16 9 – 51
Craig County 6 7 4 2 – 19
3-point goals: M. Tindall 2. BC 3-point shooting: (2-8) Sandlin 0-1, D. Sanders 0-1, M. Tindall 2-5, Collins 0-1. BC rebounds: 23 (M. Tindall 8). BC assists:7 (D. Sanders 2, M. Tindall 2, Rasnake 2). BC steals: 24 (M. Tindall 6). BC blocked shots: 4 (B. Sanders 2). Total fouls: BC 10, CC 10. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 51, Craig County 21.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME RESULTS
Monday Nov. 28
Auburn 51, Bland County 46 (boys)
Bland County 23, Auburn 18 (girls)
Wednesday Nov. 30
Rural Retreat 42, Bland County 37 (boys)
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 18 (girls)
Thursday Dec. 1
Giles 31, Bland County 27 (boys)
Giles 32, Bland County 15 (girls)
UPCOMING GAMES
Tonight
Grayson County at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)
FOOTBALL
GAME RESULTS
Saturday Dec. 3
Class 1 state semifinals
Riverheads 21, Essex 8
*Riverheads eighth straight championship game appearance
George Wythe 35, Grundy 12
*George Wythe seeking first state title since 2012 and second overall
*Fourth trip to state final (1983, 2002, 2012)
UPCOMING GAME
Saturday Dec. 10
At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salem
Championship final
Riverheads (11-1) vs. George Wythe (10-3) 12:00 pm