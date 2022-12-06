 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team District Overall

Bland County 0-0 3-0

George Wythe 0-0 3-0

Fort Chiswell 0-0 2-0

Auburn 0-0 1-1

Galax 0-0 0-0

Grayson County 0-0 0-0

Giles 0-0 0-0

GAME RESULTS

Tuesday Nov. 29

Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 42

Fort Chiswell 53, Eastern Montgomery 24

Chilhowie at Grayson County (ppd)

Wednesday Nov. 30 George Wythe 78, Northwood 40

Roanoke Catholic 66, Auburn 58 OT

Graham at Galax (ppd)

Thursday Dec. 1

Bland County 66, Eastern Montgomery 53

Rural Retreat at Grayson County (ppd)

Friday Dec. 2

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Auburn 80, Blacksburg 44

George Wythe 68, Virginia 60

Grayson County at Carroll County (ppd)

Saturday Dec. 3

Bland County 76, Craig County 53

George Wythe 77, John Battle 43

UPCOMING GAMES

Tomorrow

Bland County at Eastern Montgomery

Friday Dec. 9

Bland County vs. James Monroe WV @ Narrows Christmas tournament

Saturday Dec. 10

Bland County vs. TBD @ Narrows Christmas tournament

Tuesday Dec. 13

Auburn at Bland County

BOYS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (1-0) 63

Watters 5-7 5-7 15, James 7-16 2-3 17, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 2-2 8, Thompson 2-10 3-4 7, Boone 3-6 0-0 6, Nolley 1-3 0-1 3, Pauley 2-7 0-0 4, Brady 1-2 0-0 3, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Chewning 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-60 12-17 63

RURAL RETREAT (0-1) 42

Roberts 1 0-0 3, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Worley 1 2-4 4, Hight 8 1-2 21, Musser 3 2-2 8, Carico 1 0-2 2, Gilman 0 2-3 2, Dutton 1 0-1 2, Onate 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 7-14 42

Bland County 13 15 16 19 – 63

Rural Retreat 11 7 9 15 – 42

3-point goals: James, Smith 2, Nolley, Brady, Roberts, Hight 4. BC 3-point shooting: (5-19) James 1-3, Smith 2-4, Thompson 0-3, Boone 0-2, Nolley 1-3, Pauley 0-2, Brady 1-2. BC rebounds: 30 (Pauley 6). BC assists: 8 (James 5), BC steals: 8 (James 5). BC blocked shots: 3 (Smith, Thompson, Boone). Total fouls; BC 15, RR 16. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 53, Rural Retreat 39.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-2) 53

Bruce 7 2-3 18, Caldwell 3 3-4 11, Brown 3 1-1 7, Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Underwood 6 4-6 17, Betz 0 0-0 0, Howard 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-14 53

BLAND COUNTY (2-0) 66

Watters 2-4 0-0 4, James 8-17 4-5 20, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 5-10 1-2 13, Boone 5 4-4 15, Nolley 0-3 0-0 0, Pauley 4-11 2-2 12, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Chewning 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-60 11-13 66

Eastern Montgomery 14 15 7 17 – 53

Bland County 15 19 16 16 – 66

3-point goals: Bruce 2, Caldwell 2, Underwood, Thompson 2, Boone, Pauley 2. BC 3-point shooting: (5-18) James 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-2, Thompson 2-4, Boone 1-2, Nolley 0-2, Pauley 2-5. BC rebounds: 29 (Pauley 9). BC assists: 15 (James 8). BC steals: 15 (James 7). BC blocked shots: none. Total fouls: EM 10, BC 16. Fouled out: Johnson. Technical fouls: Johnson, Thompson. JV score: Bland County 45, Eastern Montgomery 18.

BLAND COUNTY (3-0) 76

Watters 4-6 2-3 10, James 6-15 3-4 17, Pauley 6-12 2-2 17, Boone 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 5-12 0-2 10, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, J. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Nolley 6-12 0-0 15, Pennington 1-8 0-0 2, Chewning 1-3 0-2 2. TOTALS 30-74 7-12 76

CRAIG COUNTY (n/a) 53

Lucas 11 5-7 28, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Peters 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 5 0-0 15, Duncan 1 1-2 3, Matheney 0 0-0 0, Parsons 0 1-2 1, W. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ritter 0 0-0 0, Armes 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 7-11 53

Bland County 12 28 27 9 –7 6

Craig County 13 15 10 15 – 53

3-point goals: James 2, Pauley 3, Boone, Nolley 3, Lucas, Reynolds 5. BC 3-point shooting: (9-34) Watters 0-1, James 2-6, Pauley 3-5, Boone 1-1,Thompson 0-5, J. Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-2, Nolley 3-7, Pennington 0-6. BC rebounds: 31. (Thompson 6). BC assists: 19 (James 11). BC steals: 11 (James 8). BC blocked shots: 1 (Boone). Total fouls: BC 13, CC 11. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Bland County bench. JV score: Bland County 52, Craig County 7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team District Overall

Galax 0-0 2-0

George Wythe 0-0 2-1

Bland County 0-0 1-1

Fort Chiswell 0-0 1-1

Grayson County 0-0 1-1

Auburn 0-0 0-1

Giles 0-0 0-2

GAME RESULTS Monday Nov. 28

Radford 34, Giles 27

Galax 43, Alleghany NC 21

Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 35

Tuesday Nov. 29

Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39

Christiansburg 58, Auburn 40

Chilhowie at Grayson County (ppd)

Wednesday Nov. 30

Ridgeview 56, George Wythe 24

Galax 32, Graham 29

Thursday Dec. 1

Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13

George Wythe 49, PH-Glade Spring 12

Friday Dec 2

Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42

Eastern Montgomery 54, Giles 18

Grayson County 30, Narrows 29

Saturday Dec. 3

Bland County 51, Craig County 19

George Wythe 35, John Battle 18

UPCOMING GAMES

Tomorrow

Bland County vs. James Monroe @ Narrows Christmas tournament

Saturday Dec. 10

Bland County vs TBD @ Narrows Christmas tournament

GIRLS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (0-1)

Rasnake 0-1 1-2 1, Sandlin 0-1 0-2 0, B. Sanders 3-4 0-0 6, M. Tindall 7-7 3-5 18, Dillow 2-6 1-4 6, C. Tindall 1-4 0-0 2, K. Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 2-5 0-0 4, D. Sanders 1-6 0-2 2. TOTALS 16-34 5-15 39

RURAL RETREAT (1-0) 54

Fiscus 3 0-0 7, Cox 3 0-0 7, B. Moore 9 0-0 18, T. Moore 3 0-0 6, O. Crigger 4 0-0 8, Davidson 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 2-4 6, Yontz 0 0-0 0, Musser 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25 2-4 54

Bland County 8 17 6 8 – 39

Rural Retreat 17 17 11 9 – 54

3-point goals: M. Tindall, Dillow, Fiscus, Cox. BC 3-point shooting: (2-3) Rasnake 0-1, M. Tindall 1-1, Dillow 1-1. BC rebounds: 10 (D. Sanders 5). BC assists: 7 (M. Tindall 5). BC steals: 9 (C. Tindall 3). BC blocked shots: 3 (D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: BC 10, RR 17. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 40, Rural Retreat 16.

BLAND COUNTY (1-1) 51

Sandlin 2-5 1-2 5, C. Tindall 1-5 1-1 3, D. Sanders 5-13 0-0 10, M. Tindall 8-16 2-6 20, B. Sanders 3-8 1-2 7, Rasnake 2-5 0-2 4, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Crigger 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS 22-58 5-13 51

CRAIG COUNTY (n/a) 19

Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Gregory 2 0-0 4, Fisher 1 1-1 3, Mays 2 0-0 4, Brookman 2 2-2 6, Cayton 0 0-0 0, Donithan 0 0-0 0, Underwood 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 8 3-3 19

Bland County 11 15 16 9 – 51

Craig County 6 7 4 2 – 19

3-point goals: M. Tindall 2. BC 3-point shooting: (2-8) Sandlin 0-1, D. Sanders 0-1, M. Tindall 2-5, Collins 0-1. BC rebounds: 23 (M. Tindall 8). BC assists:7 (D. Sanders 2, M. Tindall 2, Rasnake 2). BC steals: 24 (M. Tindall 6). BC blocked shots: 4 (B. Sanders 2). Total fouls: BC 10, CC 10. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 51, Craig County 21.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME RESULTS

Monday Nov. 28

Auburn 51, Bland County 46 (boys)

Bland County 23, Auburn 18 (girls)

Wednesday Nov. 30

Rural Retreat 42, Bland County 37 (boys)

Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 18 (girls)

Thursday Dec. 1

Giles 31, Bland County 27 (boys)

Giles 32, Bland County 15 (girls)

UPCOMING GAMES

Tonight

Grayson County at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)

FOOTBALL

GAME RESULTS

Saturday Dec. 3

Class 1 state semifinals

Riverheads 21, Essex 8

*Riverheads eighth straight championship game appearance

George Wythe 35, Grundy 12

*George Wythe seeking first state title since 2012 and second overall

*Fourth trip to state final (1983, 2002, 2012)

UPCOMING GAME

Saturday Dec. 10

At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salem

Championship final

Riverheads (11-1) vs. George Wythe (10-3) 12:00 pm

