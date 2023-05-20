If you could offer a prayer for our graduates, what would you ask? What would you hope for them?

The answer may depend a bit on your role in the graduates’ lives. If you’re a parent or grandparent of a grad or if you’re an educator who played a key role in getting the students to where they are, the prayer may change as it would if you’re a community leader or someone concerned about the future of our community and world.

Earlier this month, I was blessed with the privilege of offering the prayer for Marion Senior High School’s graduates at their baccalaureate service. My inspiration came from the biblical book of Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 – a passage frequently read at life-changing occasions and one that many of us recognize.

It reads, in part: For everything there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted; a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to break down and a time to build up; a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance… a time to keep silent and a time to speak; a time to love and a time to hate; a time for war and a time for peace.”

As Pastor John Graham noted when he read the passage during the service, those of us who are old enough to know music from the 1960s also recognize it as the inspiration for a song released by The Byrds called “Turn, Turn, Turn” that was a pro-peace, anti-Vietnam War message. The Byrds tacked on a poignant sentence after “a time for war and a time for peace,” saying, “I swear it’s not too late.”

Truth be told, in the Church, we rarely delve much deeper into Ecclesiastes. The author is not one who offers many words of hope unless you dig deeply.

If you keep reading even in this chapter, you’ll discover his dark side and the passages we don’t read as we’re sending youngsters into the world.

“Moreover, I saw under the sun that, in the place of justice, wickedness was there, and in the place of righteousness, wickedness was there as well…. I said to myself with regard to humans that God is testing them to show that they are but animals. For the fate of humans and the fate of animals is the same; as one dies, so dies the other. They all have the same breath, and humans have no advantage over the animals, for all is vanity. All go to one place, all are from the dust, and all turn to dust again….”

A deep reading of Ecclesiastes is not for the faint of heart.

Still, it has its place. We all need to know that life features beautiful, awe-inspiring moments and it will also leave you with your head between your knees sobbing. You’ll laugh out loud with friends until your ribs and jaw hurt and you’ll also be left speechless by heartbreak.

Lots of times, we have to figure out which time we’re experiencing. Do we need to keep quiet about the latest controversy or do we need to cry out with all our force for justice? Do we walk away from a situation or do we try to fix it? When do we go to war? When do we fight for peace?

As the author of Ecclesiastes likes to remind us, life is short. Even if we live to 100, what we can accomplish is limited. Our decisions about what time it is and how we’ll respond are vital.

He asks us to consider if we will make a greater difference here than the squirrels playing in the trees or the deer eating the sprouts in your garden.

As many of us are now worrying about the impact Artificial Intelligence will play in our lives, Ecclesiastes’ author seems more relevant than ever: We need to grapple even more with what it means to be human. He suggests our hearts know more if we’ll only listen.

With those thoughts in mind, this is a somewhat reworked and extended version of the prayer that I offered for Marion’s graduates. Today, I lift it up for all our graduates and, truly, for all of us no matter where we are in life.

Today, Holy One, we would acknowledge that there is a time to graduate, a time to begin a new chapter of life – as scary and daunting as that may be.

Knowing that these members of the Class of 2023 are filled with excitement and a bit of anxiety too, we pray, first and foremost, that they know now and always that You accompany them every step of their journey. Your peace, grace, and love are open to them in the times of weeping and those of laughing. We pray that as they live, they will remember that time is precious and far shorter than it seems at this moment. In that knowledge, may they not turn their back on the times when they can dance, play, or simply hold someone’s hand.

May they be quick to forgive and make times for peace their preference.

May they also recognize, however, that there are times for anger and times to speak, especially when they see injustice, discrimination and oppression. May they know that it is always time to work for justice, equality, and peace.

In moments when anger comes with a rush and they’re about to lash out without thought or cut down another person or post a hurtful comment to social media may they remember that times come when silence – or at least a pause — is best.

Lord, we pray these graduates recognize that the times for tears come frequently. And, they should be shed for those who are suffering. Even more, may these graduates recognize their weeping as a sign to step forward and reach out their hands to help.

May they also know that it’s easy to tell someone or respond to a situation with “You’re in my thoughts and prayers,” but the real work comes after the thinking and praying. We acknowledge both reasoning and prayer are gifts from You meant to prepare us for and propel us into action, serving as the very presence of Christ in this world – his feet, hands, back, voice.

In this life, Lord, we frequently want to look good and shine. May these graduates understand that times come when You are often best served when we are covered in the muck of life from working to make circumstances better for someone else. May they know that people often see Jesus most easily in us when we are fools for his sake, going into situations and messes that others say you’re crazy to enter. May this class go forward ready to use all they have learned and will learn to build up and plant Your Kingdom and to uproot and tear down that which is broken and harms others.

Throughout their lives may these graduates know that it is always time to love others as You have loved us and in doing so they will live their best lives, holy lives.

In the name of Jesus Christ, who taught us that the Way of love is the best measure of time well spent, we pray. Amen.