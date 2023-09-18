The tandem of Tandom Smith and Laden Houston proved to be too tough for the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Houston caught a 59-yard scoring strike from Smith with 5:39 remaining to seal the deal for the Maroons as they posted their first win of the season.

Smith finished with 158 passing yards, while rushing for 132 yards on 21 carries and a score.

Houston had four catches for 120 yards, while carrying the ball 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

GW (1-2) scored just seven points in its first two games, but erupted for 445 yards of total offense on Friday.

Carroll County (1-3) had tied the game with 9:20 left when Isaiah Tester caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Cody Reece. Easter finished with three catches for 81 yards, while Noah Manning (15 carries, 85 yards) and Bryce Smoot (14 carries, 56 yards, two TDs) also had notable performances.

George Wythe coach Brandon Harner is a Carroll County graduate and remained unbeaten against his alma mater as a head coach.

Carroll County 7 0 7 7—21

George Wythe 7 7 0 14—28

Scoring Summary

CC – Smoot 31 run (Burnette kick)

GW – Smith 1 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Houston 18 run (Mitchell kick)

CC – Smoot 2 run (Burnette kick)

GW – Houston 6 run (Mitchell kick)

CC – Easter 74 pass from Reece (Burnette kick)

GW – Houston 59 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: CC 10, GW 18; Rushes-Yards: CC 36-229, GW 46-287; Passing Yards: CC 89, GW 158; Comp.-Att.-Int.: CC 4-6-0 GW 10-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: CC 2-2, GW 3-2; Penalties-Yards: CC 5-35, GW 10-63.5; Punts-Average: CC 2-38.5, GW 1-33.