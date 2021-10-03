3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $379,500

If you want a unique property then this is it. The older home has renovations started that needs finishing. Also on the property is a ranch style, large one bedroom home with a 3 bedroom apartment upstairs and a separate workshop building with a 2 bedroom apartment above it. This property has the potential to be a great money making opportunity or if you have a large family that wants to live on the same property, this would be perfect. Outside you have beautiful landscaping, convenient location and a little slice of Wythe County history. Call today for more information on the property and to get information on a renovation loan to finish it as you wish.