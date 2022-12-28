Buzzer-beater lifts Warriors to win

Aiden Bartuski hit a driving layup with three seconds remaining to lift Chilhowie past Shelby Valley (Kentucky) 49-48 in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Tuesday.

Zac Hall scored 14 points and Isaac Booth added nine to lead Chilhowie. Will Goodwin added seven points and seven boards for the Warriors. Hall led everyone with 10 rebounds.

Shelby Valley was paced by Preston Johnson with 14 points and 10 points and nine boards by Caleb Lovins.

Raiders edge Marion

Noa Godsey scored 19 points to lead four Raiders in double figures on an PVNB Holiday Classic opening round win over the Scarlet Hurricanes, 68-63.

Clay Hart added 15 points, including a trio of 3s, while Braxton Williams had 13 points and Maxwell Gilliam finished with 11.

Marion was paced by JB Carroll with 21 points. Parker Wolfe and Reid Osborne had 15 each in the loss.