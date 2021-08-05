 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $49,900

  • Updated
Cute rental or fixer upper featuring 2 BR, 1 BA. Third bedroom on main level was converted to utility room for washer/dryer hook-ups. Updated bath, newer water heater, 5 year old roof, new windows, new survey, new sump pump, mew paint. Basement does get wet at times during heavy rains, sump pump takes care of that. Selling as is.

