Pray for one another now and throughout 2023

Pray for one another

In a matter of weeks it will be Christmas Day and then New Year’s Day. As 2022 comes to an end, let us remember those less fortunate, both here and around the world.

Keep in prayer this Christmas season the widows, widowers, homeless, the prisoner, and those impacted by disaster or the death of a loved one. Also, I ask you to remember those in the Armed Forces, and those who have to work on Christmas. I am positive that they would appreciate the prayers.

This is also a time for charity and love — a season of peace as we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace. Take the peace, joy, and love of the Christmas season with you throughout all of 2023.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Eric Hutton

Marion, Va.