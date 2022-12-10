 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pray for one another now and throughout 2023

  • 0

Pray for one another

In a matter of weeks it will be Christmas Day and then New Year’s Day. As 2022 comes to an end, let us remember those less fortunate, both here and around the world.

Keep in prayer this Christmas season the widows, widowers, homeless, the prisoner, and those impacted by disaster or the death of a loved one. Also, I ask you to remember those in the Armed Forces, and those who have to work on Christmas. I am positive that they would appreciate the prayers.

This is also a time for charity and love — a season of peace as we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace. Take the peace, joy, and love of the Christmas season with you throughout all of 2023.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Eric Hutton

People are also reading…

Marion, Va.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…