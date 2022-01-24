 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $329,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $329,900

A beautiful one level living ranch home in the picturesque Cove. Home offers 2400 sq ft of living area with a guest room that easily could be converted into that 4th bedroom! The master suite offers his and hers walk-in closets and a garden tub with a view. Take in the evening sunsets and wildlife display on the covered concrete back porch. The detached garage offers a full bath and a finished upper level, perfect for a rec room and/or guests. A very spacious home with 9' ceilings and a wonderful open floor plan. All located on a large level lot with views of the mountain range! Additional acreage available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board pulls funds for APEX Center

The future of the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center is murky after the Wythe County Board of Supervisors denied funding for center for th…

Floyd vet turning 103

Floyd vet turning 103

The family of Floyd County’s Orland Phillips is requesting community members to send him cards to help celebrate his 103rd birthday on Feb. 5.

Local stonemason continues work he learned at his father's side

Local stonemason continues work he learned at his father's side

Taking in all the rock on the property, Anne Boone envisioned using it on an exterior wall as part of renovations to their Ridge Rock Cottage in Rich Valley. Achieving Anne’s vision wouldn’t be easy. Working with rock, her husband Bill observed, is almost a lost art. However, it’s an art that longtime master mason Bobby Aistrop knows well.