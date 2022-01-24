3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $329,900

A beautiful one level living ranch home in the picturesque Cove. Home offers 2400 sq ft of living area with a guest room that easily could be converted into that 4th bedroom! The master suite offers his and hers walk-in closets and a garden tub with a view. Take in the evening sunsets and wildlife display on the covered concrete back porch. The detached garage offers a full bath and a finished upper level, perfect for a rec room and/or guests. A very spacious home with 9' ceilings and a wonderful open floor plan. All located on a large level lot with views of the mountain range! Additional acreage available.