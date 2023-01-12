Bland County outlasts Pioneers in overtime

Visiting Bland County and homestanding Fort Chiswell wanted the fans to get their money’s worth. Landon Smith’s three-pointer with 54 seconds left in overtime broke a 49-49 tie after Bland County had overcame a 12-point deficit near the midpoint of the fourth quarter and the Bears went on to defeat the Pioneers 55-50 last Tuesday night at FCHS.

Chance James paced the Bears, who improved to 4-2 in the MED and 10-4 overall, with 20 points while adding five steals and three assists. Brady Thompson overcame a poor shooting night with a big fourth period and finished with nine points and four steals. Smith finished with eight points but none bigger than his game-changing triple in overtime. Jake Pauley grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bears.

Nathan Norris hit for nine points in the first period as the Pioneers (2-3, 5-7) took a 13-11 advantage. In the second period, the Pioneers used an 8-2 run during the first five minutes and took a 21-13 edge when Brady Kelly scored a stick back basket, got fouled, and added the free throw. The Bears recovered by getting a hoop off a James assist to Jack Johnson as well as a James jumper just inside the arc and a James triple at the 1:09 mark to close the gap to 23-20 at halftime.

Both teams netted 13 points in the third period as the Fort Chiswell lead remained three points at 36-33 entering the fourth session. The Pioneers opened up a 32-25 edge on a trey by Leighton Kennedy and a Logan Selfe putback at the 4:13 mark of the third before Smith and James turned in consecutive three-point plays to sever the Bears’ deficit to 34-33 with 41 seconds to go. A Kenton Sutphin layup for the Pioneers at the final buzzer of the quarter restored the lead back to three points.

The Bears quickly got in trouble in the fourth quarter as the Pioneers’ Norris drained consecutive treys and Selfe scored on a hard drive through the paint and added the free throw to cap a 9-0 burst for a 45-33 Fort Chiswell lead at the 4:44 mark of regulation. However, the Bears fought right back, first getting a deuce from the corner from Smith followed by a Thompson triple, a Thompson runner, and a second trey by the Bears’ junior to draw to 45-43 with 1:42 to go.

Moments later, the Pioneers’ Selfe scored off an inbounds only to have Bland County answer with a basket from James followed by two James free throws with 21 seconds to go that sent the game to overtime knotted 47-47.

In the extra period, the teams were tied for the fourth and final time at 49-49 following a deuce from the Pioneers’ Brayden Billings at the 1:36 mark. Forty-two seconds later, Smith broke the tie as he treyed from the head of the key to make it 52-49. Following a Billings’ free throw, the Bears’ Eli Watters scored on the baseline to make it 54-50 and with 17 seconds remaining, Thompson added an icing free throw as the Bears won over Fort Chiswell in overtime for the second time in as many seasons.

Norris paced the Pioneers with 19 points, including three treys. Next was Selfe with nine points.

In the JV game, Bland County lost a close 46-42 battle with the Pioneers to drop to 9-3 for the season. Bland County led 32-30 entering the fourth quarter before a flurry of turnovers turned the tide and Fort Chiswell capitalized to outshoot the Bears 16-10 down the stretch behind eight points from Eli Armbrister.

Armbrister led the winners with 19 points and Parker Moore added 11. The Pioneers hit nine of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help maintain its edge. Coby Hall’s trey for the Bears with 19 seconds drew the Bears to 44-42 but that would be it as two free throws by Zayne Sawyers iced it with six seconds left.

Tyler Boone tossed in 14 points for Bland County with Hall adding eight points and Elliot Miller seven.