 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Body discovered in early morning house fire in Marion
0 comments

Update: Body discovered in early morning house fire in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire
Photo Courtesy the Town of Marion

Marion Police continue to investigate after they found remains inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning.

Marion Police and fire crews were called to the scene in the 200 Block of North Chestnut Street around 2:30 this morning after they received reports of the fire, followed by reports of a possible fight and gunfire.

When crews arrived, the home was in flames, Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said. During the investigation after  the fire was extinguished, the remains of one individual and one dog were found inside the home.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Original report:

Marion authorities are investigating following an early morning house fire and reports of possible shots being fired.
 
According to a release, Marion Police and Marion Fire/EMS were called to the residence in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street around 2:30 this morning after they received a report of the structure fire, followed by reports of a possible fight and shots being fired. 
 
When crews arrived, the residence was fully involved in flames, according to the release. 
 
Around 8 this morning, Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said crews were still working to contain hotspots before investigators could gain entry to the home.
 
At this time, he said, reports of the gunfire were not yet confirmed, saying the sounds neighbors heard could have come from the fire. 
 
The Marion Police Department requested assistance from the Virginia State Police in the investigation.
 
We will have more information on this story as it comes available.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics