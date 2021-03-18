Update: Body discovered in early morning house fire in Marion

Marion Police continue to investigate after they found remains inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning.

Marion Police and fire crews were called to the scene in the 200 Block of North Chestnut Street around 2:30 this morning after they received reports of the fire, followed by reports of a possible fight and gunfire.

When crews arrived, the home was in flames, Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said. During the investigation after the fire was extinguished, the remains of one individual and one dog were found inside the home.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

