CART presented James and the Giant Peach featuring the Virginia Children’s Theatre, Saturday, May 20, at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium. This production was about the importance of family; who are always there when you need them. James escapes an unpleasant situation into a magical giant peach and along the way meets new friends and overcomes many challenges. James also discovers the joy of friendships even though it’s with a centipede, a lady bug, glowworm, an old green grasshopper and Miss Spider. It doesn’t matter because adventures in the world of theatre are when magic comes together as a family.

I would like to thank our Sponsors: Food City, Frank L. Smoot Charitable Trust and the Town of Cedar Bluff with additional contributions from an Anonymous donor, First Community Bank and Mulco Property Rentals. This program was also supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which received support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal Agency.

Our technical team was Jeff Mathis, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Doug Branton, Sylvia Boyd, Susie Hampton, Elaine Holmes, Pat Reynolds and Tazewell Middle School administration and custodial staff.

This brings CART’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Season to a close and sees you in September when CART celebrates 43 years of Outstanding Performances live and in person.

Again, thank you to our patrons for celebrating and supporting the arts by giving us the opportunity to serve you as we reach out and bring music, dance and theatre to Tazewell County.

Sincerely,

Ginger H Branton

Executive Director

Citizens for the Arts (CART)