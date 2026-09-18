Radford University opens doors to future nurses with expanded direct admission Sep 18, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At a time when the need for highly skilled nurses continues to grow, Radford University is opening the door for more high-achieving students to turn their interest in healthcare into a career.kAmq68:??:?8 H:E9 :?4@>:?8 7C6D9>6? :? pF8FDE a_af[ DEF56?ED H:E9 2 b]_ 9:89 D49@@= v!p @C 9:896C 2C6 6=:8:3=6 7@C 5:C64E 25>:DD:@? E@ #257@C5 &?:G6CD:EJVD AC6=:46?DFC6 q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? }FCD:?8 AC@8C2>[ 8:G:?8 BF2=:7:65 DEF56?ED 2 4=62C A2E9 :?E@ @?6 @7 E96 F?:G6CD:EJVD >@DE :?\56>2?5 AC@8C2>D 7C@> E96 DE2CE @7 E96:C 4@==686 6IA6C:6?46]k^AmkAm%96 492?86 3F:=5D @? DEC@?8 >@>6?EF> H:E9:? #257@C5VD r@==686 @7 }FCD:?8[ H9:49 92D C624965 :ED =2C86DE E@E2= 6?C@==>6?E :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid…