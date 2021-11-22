4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $179,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath doublewide on a permanent foundation situated just outside of the town of Rural retreat. Inside you'll find quality updates including brand new premium flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. The open concept kitchen offers new countertops and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are good sized and each have their own walk in closet. With over 2100 square feet, an open concept layout, and a huge fenced in backyard, this place has plenty of room for the entire family.