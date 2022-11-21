 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Church honors its veterans

Central Church vets

Phillip Earls (left) and Stephen Kelley enjoy their Quilts of Valor quilts presented at Central Church as part of its annual Veterans Day service.

 Submitted photo

Central Church members paused this past Sunday to thank Central members who have served their country through their military service. They included our oldest vet, Sam Ray Kitts, and these members: Edgar Wimmer, Mike DeWilde, Bob Munsey, Bruce Justice, Greg Puckett, Robbie and Jimmy Pike. Two other members, Stephen Kelley and Phillip Earls, were recognized by the Quilt of Valor Foundation with the presentation of patriotic quilts by Barbara Justice, and Molly and Erin Thompson.

In 2003, Catherine Roberts, the Quilt of Valor Foundation founder, was led to found the organization which strives to comfort and "cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."

The Stitchin' Time Quilters provided the quilts, which were made by Betty Lane and quilted by Deena McAfee and Louise Yates, and selected this year's recipients.

Central Church

