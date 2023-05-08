Alex Chewning picked up a pair of hits, including a three-run homer, and Bland County belted Giles 15-4 on May 1 in a MED baseball game that took two days to complete.

Chewning finished with five runs batted in during the game while teammate Brady Thompson had three hits and three runs driven in. Troy Bradshaw also had two of the Bears’ 11 hits and Lance Burton and Chance James drove in two runs each.

James picked up the win for the Bears to even his record to 2-2 for the season. He came on in relief of Chewning, who started the game back on April 14 by going one inning before rain set in and suspended the game. In three innings, James allowed three hits and one run. He struck out six and walked three Spartan batters.

When the game originally began, Giles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Joseph Dale-Lincolnhoker singled home one run and another scored on the second of two Bears’ errors in the frame.

When played resumed, Bland County(2-7, 6-9) took a 5-2 advantage in the top of the second inning and was never chalenged thereafter. An error, a single by Bradshaw, and a walk to Adam Pennington loaded the bases with no outs. Noah Pennington reached on an error to score JD Meadows. With one down, Bland County tied it when Thompson grounded out second-to-first to score Bradshaw, leaving runners at second and third.

Burton walked to refill the bases before the Bears broke the tie with a walk to James. Chewning followed with a two-run single that pushed the lead to 5-2.

A run-scoring double by Giles’ Trevor Williams made it 5-3 before the Bears upped their lead to 9-3 in the top of the third. Thompson ripped a two-run single and was followed by Burton reaching on an error that plated two more runs.

Keyed by Chewning’s three-run homer, the Bears scored six times in the fourth to extend the lead to 15-3. Burton also stroked a two-run double in the inning as the Bears padded their lead.

Giles (1-7, 5-9), which took over sole possession of the MED basement in the standings, finished with six hits in the loss with Williams and Dale-Lincolnhoker getting two hits each. Each had a run driven in.

Three Giles pitchers combined for four strikeouts and nine walks. Four Giles errors led to seven unearned runs. Christian Ratcliffe was the losing pitcher.

Bland County 054 60–15 11 3

Giles 210 01–4 6 4

Chewning, James (2), Burton (5), and Burton, Meadows (5). Ratcliffe, B. Pennington (3), Price (5), and Dudding. WP—James (2-2). LP—Ratcliffe. HR—Chewning (BC), 4th inning w/two runners on base.

Grayson County takes out Bears in five innings

Makray Goad tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as visiting Grayson County scored a 12-1 MED baseball triumph over Bland County last Tuesday in Bastian.

The win upped the Blue Devils to 7-2 in the MED and 10-7 overall for the season. The Bears dropped to 2-8, 6-10 with the setback.

The Blue Devils accumulated 10 hits on the day, four of which were doubles. Elijah Osborne and MacAllister Goad each had two hits and drove in four and three runs, respectively. Adam Pennington and Matthew Rector added two hits each and both drove home a run.

Bland County got hits from Lance Burton, Carson Holbrook, and Alex Chewning with Chewning’s single in the bottom of the fourth frame driving in the lone Bland County run. Chewning (1-4) also took the loss on the hill as he pitched into the game-breaking fourth inning, allowing eight runs along with seven hits. He walked four, hit at batter, and struck out three.

The game stayed close for three innings with Grayson County holding a 1-0 lead when Rector singled, was bunted to second by Mack Sindler, and later scored on a two-out single by Osborne. A seven-run fourth frame then broke the game open against Chewning and reliever JD Meadows.

The Blue Devils sent 10 batters up and took advantage of five hits while benefitting from two walks and a hit batter to extend the lead to 8-0. The inning began with a single off the bat of MacAllister Goad that was followed by a run-scoring double by Makray Goad. Pennington singled to put runners at the corners and Ethan Bobbitt walked with one out to load the bases. A walk to Sindler forced home a run to make it 3-0 before Maverik Goad fanned for the second out.

Osborne laced a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-0 before Cheeks was hit by a pitch that refilled the bases. Moments later, MacAllister Goad cracked a double to to centerfield that cleared the bases and push the lead to 8-0.

After the Bears made it 8-1 on Chewning’s run-scoring single, Grayson County answered with four runs in the top of the fifth to pad its advantage. Rector drove a run-scoring double in the inning with Pennington and Osborne plating runs on a single and force out, respectively. The final run crossed on a balk by the Bears’ Meadows.

Grayson County 001 74–12 10 1

Bland County 000 10–1 3 1

Mak. Goad and Cheeks. Chewning, Meadows (4), and Burton. WP—Mak. Goad. LP—Chewning (1-4). HR—none.

Bobcats are 14-4 winners over Bland County

Two programs that hadn’t met on the baseball diamond since 2008 clashed last Wednesday on a frigid afternoon at PikeView High School. Summers County’s Bobcats had little trouble with Bland County as they scored a 14-4 victory over the Bears.

Colton Jones picked up three hits, including two doubles, and drove in for runs for the Bobcats. Ben Lane, Ryan Oliveros, and Zander Hudgins had two hits and a run batted in for Summers County, which finished with 12 hits. The Bobcats improved to 12-11 with the win.

Oliveros was the winning pitcher as he threw three innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He struck out five, walked two, and hit a batter. With three innings, Jones picked up a save after giving up two runs on one hit. He struck out two and walked two.

Lance Burton took the loss for the Bears (6-11). In four innings, Burton (0-1) allowed five hits and six runs. He fanned five and walked four. Noah Pennington finished it up with eight runs, seven hits, four walks, and a strikeout. Bland County committed six errors that led to four unearned runs.

The Bears finished with six hits, including a pair of doubles by Burton, who drove home a run. Chance James had two hits and a RBI as well for Bland County.

Bland County’s runs came in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. The Bears went ahead 2-1 in the top of the third inning but couldn’t make it stand up. A James single scored Burton, who had led off with a double, tying it 1-1. JD Meadows reached on an error that scored James with the go-ahead run.

Summers County scored in every inning but one, including a three-run third inning that gave the Bobcats the lead for good. With one out, Ben Lane singled and took second on a James error. Brandon Isaac singled to score Lane , knotting the game 2-2. After Isaac was caught stealing, Oliveros and Xander Hudgins both singled and moments later, scored on the first of Jones’ doubles for a 4-2 Bobcats’ lead.

Bland County drew within 4-3 in the top of the fourth on a walk, a two-base wild pitch, and a single by Burton. Bland County would go on to strand Burton as James popped out and Alex Chewning went down on strikes.

Summers County extended the load to 6-3 before adding two runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule. Jones had a two-run double in the sixth inning while teammates Oliveros, Hudgins, Lane, and Grady Allen added run-producing hits

Trailing 6-3 at the time, the Bears’ final run came in the top of the fifth on an Adam Pennington groundout after a one-out walk to Troy Bradshaw and Carson Holbrook reaching on an error. A wild pitch pushed Bradshaw to third prior to Pennington’s grounder..

Bland County 002 110–4 6 6

Summers County 103 226–14 12 1

Burton, N. Pennington (5), and Meadows. Oliveros, Jones (4), and Lane, Allen (4). WP—Oliveros. LP—Burton (0-1). Save—Jones. HR—none.

Bears snap 17-game losing skid against Fort Chiswell

Chance James held Fort Chiswell to just four hits through six innings and struck out 10 and JD Meadows clubbed a three-run homer in the first inning that gave Bland County a lead it would not surrender as the Bears snapped a 17-game losing skid dating back to 2014 by upending the Pioneers 8-5 at Fort Chiswell last Friday.

The win raised the Bland County record to 3-8 in the MED and 7-11 overall while Fort Chiswell dropped to 3-8, 4-10. The Bears last defeated Fort Chiswell by a 4-3 margin on May 16, 2014.

In six frames, James allowed just two runs, one of which was unearned. He walked five. Meadows came on for the seventh and Fort Chiswell, trailing 8-2, made it interesting against the Bears’ righty by scoring three times, largely in part because of a two Bland County errors in the inning.

In addition to his homer, Meadows added a two-run double to finish with five runs batted in. The Bears had eight hits in the game. Fort Chiswell also had eight hits, all singles.

A single by James, a walk to Lance Burton, and Meadows’ homer staked the Bears to the quick lead in the opening inning. The lead jumped to 5-0 in the third on singles by Alex Chewning and Troy Bradshaw and a walk to Thompson followed by a Carson Holbrook single, all with no outs.

Walks to Elijah Williams and Parker Moore and a two-out single by Cam Alley got the Pioneers on the board in the home half of the third but the Bears got that run back in the fifth on a Brady Thompson single, a stolen base, a groundout, and an error by the Pioneers’ Nathan Norris. In the bottom of the fifth, Fort Chiswell’s Logan Selfe led off by reaching on a two-base error by the Bears’ Noah Pennington and scoring moments later on a Williams single.

Up 6-2, the Bears got walks to Pennington and James followed by Meadows’ two-run double to extend the lead to 8-2 before the Pioneers rallied in the bottom of the seventh but still fell three runs short.

The Pioneers loaded the bases against Meadows on a single by Brayden Billings, a walk to Moore, and a single by Alley. Ryan Ball singled to center but the Bears’ Thompson misplayed the hit as Billings and Moore both scored. Later, with one out, Zayne Sayers singled to send Alley to third where a throwing error by Meadows allowed the Pioneers’ catcher to score. The rally ended as Larson Edmonds grounded into a force play and Selfe struck out looking to end the game.

Ball and Alley both finished with two hits for the Pioneers with Ball driving in to runs. Fort Chiswell stranded 12 runners during the game, including leaving the bases full in the second inning. Norris took the loss after allowing the homer by Meadows and being lifted in the second inning.

Bland County 302 012 0–8 8 6

Fort Chiswell 001 010 3–5 7 2

James, Meadows (7), and Burton. Norris, Edmonds (2), Moore (6), and Alley. WP—James (3-2). LP—Norris. HR—Meadows (BC) 1st inning w/two runners on base.

Grayson County blanks Bland County 12-0

Karyss Isom and Carrie Shupe stroked two-run homers and Kylie Pope added a solo shot as Grayson County blanked Bland County’s Bears 12-0 in five innings last Tuesday in Bastian.

Isom finished with four runs batted in for the Blue Devils, who improved to 4-5 in the MED and 7-9 overall. Shupe added three RBIs, going 3-for-3 on the day for the victors. Grayson County racked up a total of 10 hits in the win.

From the circle, Hiley Boyer went the distance, allowing the Bears just three hits. She struck out nine and walked none. For the Bears (1-8, 3-12), Amy Meadows had a first inning double while Eden Collins had a third inning single and Brooke Sanders a single in the fourth inning.

The Blue Devils scored the only run they would actually need in the second frame as Angel Shupe reached on an infield error and later scored on a wild pitch. Isom’s two-run homer was the big blow in Grayson County’s five-run third inning that also included RBIs by Carrie Shupe and Chasity Wilson. Leading 7-0 after four innings, Grayson County added five runs in the fifth to win going away. Carrie Shupe’s two-run dinger as well as Pope’s roundtripper led the way while Isom added a two-run single to end the scoring.

Grayson County 015 15–12 10 0

Bland County 000 00–0 3 2

Boyer and Isom. Sanders, Dillow (5), and Dillow, Sanders (5). WP—Boyer. LP—Sanders (2-12). HR—Isom (GC) 3rd inning w/one runner on base, C. Shupe (GC) 5th inning w/one runner on base, Pope (GC) 5th inning w/no runners on base.

Fort Chiswell drops Bears 11-1 in softball

Fort Chiswell’s Blair Jackson held Bland County scoreless through four innings while allowing just one hit and striking out nine as the Pioneers scored an 11-1 win over the Bears in five innings last Friday at FCHS.

Jackson’s battery-mate, Madison Akers, went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored for Fort Chiswell. Teammate Haley Brumbaugh cracked a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the winners.

After the Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Brumbaugh’s three-run blast in the second inning pushed the Fort Chiswell advantage to 4-0. The homer scored Akers, who had singled leading off, and Jaylyn Lovern, who had walked.

In the third inning, the Pioneers sent 12 batters to the plate en route to plating six runs to up their lead to 10-0. Rileigh Dalton slapped a solo homer to lead the inning off and the Pioneers also got a two-run single from Akers as well as RBIs from Brumbaugh and Maddie DeHart.

Fort Chiswell added its final run in the bottom of the fourth to set itself up to win by the 10-run rule. Akers reached on an error before three straight walks by Chloe Dillow pusjed the final run across.

Bland County’s lone run came in the top of the fifth as Kendall Worley was hit by a pitch, stole second, and came around to score on a groundout and a single by Tinley Worley. Dillow and Brooke Sanders had the other two Bland County hits.

The win improved the second place Pioneers to 9-1 MED and 13-3 overall, one game in arrears of first place Auburn (9-0, 17-1) in the loss column entering the final week of the regular season. Bland County sank to 1-9, 3-13 with the loss.

Bland County 000 01–1 3 3

Fort Chiswell 136 1x—11 7 0

Sanders, Dillow (3), and Dillow, Sanders (3). Jackson, Adkins (5), and Akers. WP—Jackson. LP—Sanders (2-13). HR—Brumbaugh (FC) 2nd inning w/two runners on base, Dalton (FC) 3rd inning w/no runners on base.

Middle school track season ends

Bland County competed in the middle school track and field season finale last Tuesday in Pearisburg. The Bears had 10 top-five finishes on the day to complete a successful season.

Bland County picked up three first-place finishes with MaKenzie Hottinger placing first in the 1600m run at 6:50.80. She also placed fifth in the 800m run at 3:15.60. In shot put, Madilyn Boone placed first at 27’6” and Calan Parks was first in boys’ 800m run at 1:55.30.

Boone placed second in discus at 60’5” with Chase Parker placing second in 100m dash at 11.90. He also placed third in 800m run at 2:33.40. Jocelyn Parks was third in 800m run at 3:09.50.

Boone placed fourth in 400m dash with a run of 1:18.90. Autumn Nelson came in fifth in 100m dash at 14.90 and Calan Parks was seventh in 1600m run at 6:56.50. Nelson also placed 13th in 400m dash at 1:29.20.