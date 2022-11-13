The pursuit of ginseng root and its prizes

Jake Jennings spied the treasure from the top of a cliff at least 50 yards away. Well, he saw the berries that indicated a prize could be close by. He and his brother, Joshua, had spent 13 hours in the woods that September day. At that point, Jake was not going to be stopped.

He grabbed a vine and scaled down the cliff. “I trusted that vine,” Jake recalled weeks later.

Jake has no regrets. His observation proved to be good. He and Joshua were able to harvest ginseng root – and not just any root, but a prized “manroot” – so-called because it resembles a human figure and ancients believed it to be a symbol of divine harmony.

The Jennings brothers, Rich Valley natives, started hunting ginseng three years ago when one of Jake’s friends invited them to join him. After that experience, Jake said, “We got hooked.”

Mike Reed of Bland County knows about the power of ginseng.

He’s been hunting roots of American ginseng since the 1960s when his dad first took him on such a quest. American ginseng is a native slow-growing, shade-loving perennial that grows wild in Virginia’s forests.

Ginseng has been sought for thousands of years for its purported medicinal value. The use of the plant for health first became popular in China. Now, it’s prized in Korea and, to some extent, the United States. Once celebrated as an aphrodisiac, now ginseng is regaled for its potential to provide energy and focus, improve brain function and the immune system, and serve as a source of antioxidants – among many other possible health benefits.

Reed, who has more than 50,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel – Mike Reed Outdoors, explained that he and his father first sought ginseng root to help pay bills and buy hunting supplies.

In those days, he recalled getting about $65 per pound. Reed noted it takes about 3 pounds of fresh ginseng root to make 1 pound of dry ginseng.

He and his dad would split up to search more territory.

When Reed last sold ginseng, about two years ago, he said, dry root was going for about $450 per pound.

Today he still hunts ginseng but just for his personal use.

To harvest ginseng root, Reed said, “The bigger the better.”

American Ginseng is usually found higher in the mountains. While harvesting three-prong roots is legal in Virginia, Reed said, five-prong roots are better.

Wild ginseng is listed as a threatened plant under Virginia’s Endangered Plant and Insect Species Act, and its harvest and sale are regulated by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) “to ensure the continued viability of this threatened plant.”

Virginia has established a wild ginseng harvest season, which runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 of each year. As well, wild ginseng that is younger than five years old, has fewer than four stem scars present on its rhizome or has fewer than three prongs cannot be harvested.

Virginia law also requires that anyone who harvests wild ginseng must plant the harvested plant’s seeds at site and time where it’s taken.

Reed emphasized the importance of this rule. “For goodness sake,” he said, “plant the seeds back so the next generation will have ginseng.”

During the 2021 season, according to the VDACS, approximately 1,800 pounds of wild ginseng roots were harvested in Virginia, with a value of nearly $500,000. It takes between 250 and 300 roots to acquire one pound of wild ginseng.

Generally, Reed said, a week spent in the woods during the harvest season will provide him with a sufficient amount for his needs. He’ll cut about a pound of green root into pill size amounts. Reed finds ginseng especially helpful for energy, his memory and energy levels when he’s getting ready to film a new video. He did caution to use care with ginseng, noting that it will raise blood pressure and large doses will easily lead to insomnia.

Reed, who collects and uses other plants, barks, and herbs for their medicinal properties, believes in their benefits. He said that he used to get flu every year, but once he started his current regime he doesn’t get sick. He noted that his wife had COVID-19, but “I didn’t get it.”

While ginseng seeds are available for home planting, Reed said, the qualities aren’t the same as the wild plant. The difference, he said, is evident through the growth rings.

However, he urged caution by those who choose to hunt ginseng in the wild. This year, he encountered a rattlesnake in his hunting.

TV shows, he said, that show people running out and finding several pounds of wild ginseng are mostly fake or “nuttier than fruitcakes.”

The Jennings brothers agreed that it’s not an easy pursuit. Jake said hunting ginseng has taught him patience.

“You can’t just walk into the woods and find it,” he said. “You’ve got to pursue it” and learn what it looks like and how to harvest the root.

The brothers plan to keep hunting ginseng. They agreed that it’s the quality time together in the woods that they most enjoy.

On their hunting day, Jake said, recent rains and a freshwater spring had created a waterfall. He wondered if anyone else had seen that particular spot of beauty in Rich Valley. He suspected no one had stood there for 75 years.

“If they had,” he said, “they would have picked the ginseng.”

The Jennings’ mom had added some of the ginseng into tea. The 33-year-old Jake tried the drink and reported, “It’s not my cup of tea.” He found the taste too bitter.

Still, the brothers are already making plans for next year’s hunt.

To learn more about Virginia’s ginseng harvest regulations, visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-ginseng.shtml for more information or contact Keith Tignor at 804-786-3515 or keith.tignor@vdacs.virginia.gov.