Wythe-Grayson Regional Library is proud to announce its 75th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in providing exceptional resources and services to the community. With the theme of "Looking Back, Stepping Forward," the library celebrates its rich history while emphasizing its ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its patrons.

Since its inception on August 19, 1948,, Wythe-Grayson Regional Library has been at the forefront of transforming the traditional library experience. What started as a humble book lending institution has grown into a dynamic and diverse hub of knowledge, offering an array of services that go far beyond the conventional.

One of the library's proudest accomplishments is that the library has been able to expand its resources to meet the needs of its patrons. The library has provided patrons access to a wide range of items that enrich their lives. From seed banks and STEAM bags to e-readers and online resources, that have empowered community members with the tools they need to explore new interests, enhance their education, and pursue their passions.

In addition to expanding its collection, Wythe-Grayson Regional Library has consistently strived to meet the demands of the community. The establishment of smaller library branches in Fries, Rural Retreat, and Whitetop has brought valuable resources and services closer to the residents, ensuring equal access to knowledge and information for all.

Moreover, the library's commitment to supporting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members has resulted in the integration of essential business services. Copying, printing, and faxing services have become staples at the library, fostering economic growth and facilitating collaboration within the community.

As part of its ongoing dedication to innovation, Wythe-Grayson Regional Library is thrilled to have recently received a grant for privacy pods. These state-of-the-art installations will provide a tranquil environment for patrons, further enhancing their library experience.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey of the past 75 years, Mary Thomas, the Director of Wythe-Grayson Regional Library, expressed deep gratitude to the community for their unwavering support. “We are grateful to everyone who supports the regional library system and their home library. WGRL and its libraries would not be where we are today, we would not be able to have a physical and virtual lending library, programs for all ages and services, if it were not for the support of the communities we serve.”

As the library looks forward to the next chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to be a vital resource, constantly adapting to the changing needs of the community. Whether it is embracing new technologies, expanding services, or promoting lifelong learning, Wythe-Grayson Regional Library will continue to be a beacon of knowledge, fostering discovery, creativity, and community engagement.

For more information about the libraries, services and programs offered by Wythe-Grayson Regional Library, please visit wgrlib.org.