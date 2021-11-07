VERY SOLID OLDER HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL OLD SOLID WOOD DETAILS, REMODELED BATHROOM, ORIGINIAL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND MORE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF TAZEWELL. THIS HOME IS A CHARMER AND HAS MORE THAN JUST "GOOD BONES" IS READY FOR SOMEONE WHO APPRECIATES THE CRAFTMANSHIP OF THE 1930'S. HOME FEATURES A METAL ROOF, GAS LOG FIREPLACE WITH (2) 100LB TANKS. 9.5' CEILINGS AND SITS ON 2 LOTS. HOUSE CURRENTLY HAS RADIATOR HEAT BUT OWNER IS MOTIVATED AND WILL CONSIDER ALL REASONABLE OFFERS, INCLUDING MAKING AN ALLOWANCE FOR A HEATPUMP! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS HOME TODAY!!
5 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $109,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Larry Lee “Chicago” Jones, 48 of Wytheville, was found guilty Wednesday in Wythe County Circuit Court of one count Possession of a Schedule II…
Crossroads Social House, a 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center located near Walmart and Lowe’s is open for business.
A Woodlawn man reported missing Oct. 27 was found dead inside his vehicle, down an embankment in Wythe County the afternoon of Oct. 31.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Robins & Morton website at www.robinsmorton.com
A little more than two years ago, Erik Hastings, a.k.a. Erik the Travel Guy, who has been all over the world thanks to his travel videos and n…
While much of the attention surrounding today’s election focused on the gubernatorial race, Smyth County voters cast ballots for three seats on the board of supervisors and three school board posts. However, only one of those races was contested.
The community will come together on Saturday to remember a longtime Bland County lawman who died last week at age 74.
Located in Tazewell County, VA, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, this stately manor home sits on 15…
William Clark is known to have traveled through Southwest Virginia in 1809, a portion of the trip from Bristol to Wytheville, according to a journal he kept along the way. His spelling was atrocious but the journal notes visits and stops in places believed to be Bristol, Abingdon, Seven Mile Ford, Atkins and Wythe County.
- Updated
During its October meeting, Smyth County Board of Supervisors agreed to hold a public hearing on establishing a Regional Industrial Facilities Authority with Bland County to further develop Pathway Park in Chilhowie. Bland County’s supervisors are scheduled to discuss the potential partnership at their next meeting.