Indians bop Pioneers

Brelyn Moore came up with another double-double on Friday night for Rural Retreat High School’s girls basketball team and this one was doubly important.

Her 20-point, 11-rebound performance helped the Indians take control of first place in the Hogoheegee District with a 54-42 win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 11 points for Rural Retreat (11-4, 3-0), which built a 31-23 halftime lead.

Morgan Varney had 23 points to lead Lebanon, while senior Shelby Keys added 11 points.

Maroons slide by the Fort

Abby Berry scored 12 points as George Wythe moved to 10-2 with a 41-30 Mountain Empire District win over its archrival Fort Chiswell

McKenzie Tate added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Maroons.

Blair Jackson’s eight points were the most for Fort Chiswell.

Lebanon trounces Indians

Lebanon bounced back in a big way.

A night after losing to Russell County rival Honaker, the Pioneers had four players score in double figures in routing Rural Retreat, 86-42

Michael Reece (24 points), Keyton Keene (20 points), Andy Lambert (17 points) and Hunter Musick (16 points) were the tone-setters for Lebanon.

Levi Crockett led Rural Retreat with 20 points.

GW whips Pioneers

Reed Kirtner scored 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons continued to cruise with a 91-62 Mountain Empire District win over the Pioneers.

David Goode (15 points), Treyvon Rainey (14 points) and Brayden Rainey (14 points) were also key cogs in a high-scoring attack.

Fort Chiswell’s Nathan Norris led all scorers with 24 points.