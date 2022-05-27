Grant to help Smyth, Wythe and Bland with video marketing

Videos can quickly convey this region’s natural beauty and its recreational opportunities. Thanks to a state grant, Bland, Smyth, and Wythe counties will be able to develop marketing videos and promote the tri-county area as a great place to spend time, work, and call home.

The Mount Rogers Regional Partnership (MRRP) was one of 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs that received a portion of more than $2.7 million from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC). The non-profit regional economic development organization, formerly known as Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance, was awarded a $5,000 grant for its Quality of Life Initiative.

According to a MRRP news release, the organization united with Bland, Smyth and Wythe counties to add “$15,000 in matching funds for the project to promote the region as a great place to visit, work, and live.”

"Smyth County is grateful for the partnership of MRRP, and the funding provided by VTC," said Amanda Livingston, Smyth County Director of Tourism. "This quality-of-life initiative supports our tourism efforts, by capturing the amazing natural beauty and many fun things to do in Smyth County. We'll be able to use these videos in advertising and social media campaigns, targeting potential visitors across the Southeast. Smyth County is a great place to live, work - and play."

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion”

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by bolstering limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the Virginia is for Lovers brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

Earlier this year, Smyth County awarded $110,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to the MRRP for its I81-I77 Crossroads Talent Recruitment Program. The organization has shifted its focus to stopping the downward trend of the area’s population by keeping residents, especially young people who might consider moving away, and attracting new residents.

MRRP serves the counties of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe, and the city of Galax. It is one of 18 multi-jurisdictional Regional Economic Development Organization (REDO) in Virginia.