After a year’s worth of polishing, painting and preserving, Wytheville’s iconic Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum reopened with a bang on Wednesday morning as confetti canons and a ribbon cutting celebrated the more than $300,000 renovation project. Wytheville’s mayor, Dr. Beth Taylor, and other guests attended the event, which included refreshments and tours of the 200-year-old Tazewell Street structure that’s served as a residence, bed and breakfast and gift shop. Now part of Wytheville’s museum system, the Rock House showcases period furniture and artifacts along with a recreated backyard garden. Admission is $5, and tours are offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday (or by appointment).