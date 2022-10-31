Tazewell, Graham win, Richlands drops a close one

Bulldogs best Pioneers

Sophomore signal-caller Carter Creasy completed 20-of-39 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs dominated Fort Chiswell 48-13.

Cassius Harris (seven catches, 129 yards, two touchdowns), Logan McDonald (six catches, 101 yards), Braxton Dowdy (three catches, 65 yards) and Tyler Gillespie (two catches, 43 yards, one TD) were the top receivers for the Bulldogs.

Creasy added 55 rushing yards, Ayvree Zeigler gained 56 yards with a touchdown and Gavin Duty returned an interception 65 yards to paydirt in the fourth quarter in a game that was all Tazewell, all the time.

David Crockett edges Richlands

A 21-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give David Crockett a 22-21 win in a thrilling interstate clash at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Crockett (5-5) trailed by 15 points early in the fourth quarter before rallying behind the play of quarterback Jake Fox and the leg of Schroeck.

Fox passed for 133 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 46 yards and a score.

Schroeck had made field goals of 44 and 30 yards earlier in the game before connecting for the game-winner.

Richlands (2-7) was led by Dylan Brown’s 235 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Dupree had 36 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Blues.

David Crocket 3 0 3 16—22

Richlands 7 7 7 0—21

Scoring Summary

DC – Schroeck 44 FG

R – D. Brown 24 run (Bandy kick)

R – D. Brown 12 run (Bandy kick)

DC – Schroeck 30 FG

R – Dupree 3 run (Bandy kcik)

DC – Fox 2 run (pass failed)

DC – Dunn 40 pass form Fox (Schroeck kick)

DC – Schroeck 21 FG

Team Stats

First Downs: DC 18, R 19; Rushes-Yards: DC36-187, R 47-285; Passing Yards: DC 172, R 52; Comp.-Att.-Int.: DC 11-22-0, R 6-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: DC 0-0, R 1-1; Penalties-Yards: DC 8-75, R 7-60; Punts-Average; DC 3-34.3, R 1-45.

Graham hammers Blacksburg

Ty’Drez Clements returned to Graham’s lineup in a big way as he rushed for 156 yards, caught three passes for 74 yards and totaled three touchdowns as the G-Men improved to 9-0 with a 56-7 win over Blacksburg.

Graham has won 29 straight regular-season games and can complete its third straight undefeated regular season next week with a win over Southwest District foe Marion.