Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: August 12, 2023

Total Number of Head: 443

Total Sales: $523,571.63

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 346

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 237.00 to 264.00 AVG: 251.00

401-600 lbs 212.00 to 252.00 AVG: 245.00

601-800 lbs 120.00 to 252.50 AVG: 229.00

801-999 lbs 150.00 to 212.00 AVG: 178.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 210.00 to 277.00 AVG: 251.00 401-600 lbs 140.00 to 235.00 AVG: 229.00

601-800 lbs 165.00 to 221.00 AVG: 198.00

801-1399 lbs 110.00 to 175.00 AVG: 134.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 181.00 to 219.00 AVG: 202.00

401-600 lbs 90.00 to 227.00 AVG: 207.00

601-800 lbs 126.00 to 215.00 AVG: 185.00

801-1199 lbs 87.00 to 163.00 AVG: 126.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 49

COWS: 66.00 to 119.00 AVG: 92.00

BULLS: 94.00 to 142.00 AVG: 118.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 6 Sold by Head 60.00 to 75.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 6 75.00 to 380.00 AVG: 160.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 7 900.00 to 2075.00 AVG: 1400.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 19 600.00 to 1475.00 AVG: 1050.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1425.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 2 20.00 to 75.00 AVG: 69.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu Aug 10, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 702 head Feeder Steers 282 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 260.00 300- 400 222.00 400- 500 222.00 500- 600 246.00 600- 700 228.00 700- 800 202.00 800- 900 228.00-230.00 900-1000 231.00 1000-1100 170.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 225.00 300- 400 222.00 400- 500 222.00 500- 600 220.00 800- 900 215.50 Feeder Holstein Steers 57 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 500- 600 152.00 800- 900 130.00-178.00 900-1000 181.00 Feeder Heifers 331 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 207.00 300- 400 196.00-198.00 400- 500 220.00-221.00 500- 600 201.00 600- 700 220.00 700- 800 225.00 800- 900 224.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 200.00 400- 500 196.00 500- 600 172.00-184.00 600- 700 184.00-218.00 Feeder Bulls 32 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 178.00 300- 400 234.00 400- 500 234.00 500- 600 236.00-238.00 600- 700 166.00-222.00 700- 800 174.00 800- 900 130.00-144.00 900-1000 124.00-138.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 242.00 400- 500 222.00-238.00 500- 600 174.00-216.00 Slaughter Cattle 90 head Slaughter Cows 73 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 92.00-110.00 1200-1600 109.00-115.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 121.00-134.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 105.00-110.00 1200-2000 108.00-111.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 110.00-133.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 93.00-106.00 850-1200 94.00-116.00 Slaughter Bulls 17 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 106.00-124.00 1500-2500 124.00-139.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 134.00-142.00 1500-2500 144.00-149.00 Cows Returned To Farm 7 head Medium and Large 1, 6-8 years old 887-1300 1175.00-1600.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 5 pair Medium and Large 1, 5-12 years old with calves 100-250 lbs 750-1025 800.00-1400.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 5 head Holstein Bulls 70- 100 110.00 per head Wythe County VA Livestock Video Sale for August 10, 2023 All Cattle Weaned and Vaccinated On-Farm Feeder Cattle 296 (Steers 53, Holstein Steers 56, Heifers 187) Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 53 900-1025 960 231.00 231.00 Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 56 825-950 900 181.00 181.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 64 700-875 775 225.00 225.00 63 775-900 850 224.00 224.00 60 750-925 850 215.25 215.25 Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov