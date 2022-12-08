The fall before the pride?

A generation ago, a larger population was served by all-volunteer fire departments and ambulance crews.

So what’s changed?

For starters, volunteerism has fallen to terrifyingly low levels, especially lately.

In 1985, the National Volunteer Fire Council pegged the number of volunteer firefighters at just shy of 885,000. Today, it’s only 682,000.

It seems there’s no single one thing to blame it on, either. Folks are working more and on average commuting to their jobs farther. The population, particularly in Southwest Virginia, is aging, meaning that those who used to volunteer are having to cut back. Meanwhile they aren’t being replaced naturally as young adults go off to college and move away to find careers and lives. Even the cost of gas could be keeping people from volunteering their time and services.

For firefighters and other emergency responders, the amount of training, which continues increasing, presents a very real problem. Put simply, as free time goes down, requirements to volunteer successfully go up.

It’s not the people have stopped caring, necessarily.

According to a Gallup poll conducted in 2021, the nationwide rate of giving increased even as the volunteer rate continued a several decades long slide. The poll showed that religious volunteering and giving – what was once a driver of volunteerism in communities across our region – are falling and have been since at least 2009. The lack of a volunteering spirit in churches shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that church attendance is plummeting, too. The Pew Research Center last year found that three-in-10 U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated. Those who are remaining in church pews are, like the greater population in this region, graying rapidly.

Volunteering rates peaked between 2003 and 2005, in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America, when they were at 30 percent – a number that is likely artificially inflated by high school and college requirements outlining a need for volunteer hours.

It’s a puzzle worth sorting out.

Our communities were once awash with volunteers, helping one another through hard times and celebrating success. Strong communities are reflected in vibrant volunteerism. As the number of helpers have decreased, our communities have suffered, with fewer taking pride in the places we call home. Or perhaps it’s the opposite. As our communities suffered, volunteering flagged.

Regardless, it seems there is a tie. The same things that make for a better quality of life, make for more volunteers. As shopping moved to distant lands, whether they be in Christiansburg or Bristol, and ultimately online, local retailers suffered and eventually shuttered. Restaurants stopped boasting local flavors in favor of across-the-board mediocrity. And downtowns that once came alive with hustle and bustle sat empty.

We see some signs of returning life – things like the SmythStrong campaign and the re-opening of the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville - but our guess is that volunteering is a lagging indicator of a community’s health and in fairness will likely never return to what it once was, given that faith was such a motivating force.

Still, as life returns to our downtowns, tugging along with it restaurants, shops and other things to see and do, we’ll eventually see pride – and volunteerism – return. The first step is to convince people that there are things, good things and exciting things, to do right here at home.

The problem is widespread and national, and like so many other issues in the world, the solution is local.